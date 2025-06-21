An Innovative New Way to Learn Professional Skills While Herding Dinosaurs, Battling Ogres and Talking to Aliens
Adventures in Service Design (ASD) introduces an innovative new programme of professional service design workshops that use fantasy roleplay scenarios to deliver impactful training in a way that's engaging and fun.
Westbury, United Kingdom, June 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Adventures in Service Design (ASD) is a whole new way to learn user-centred design methods and systems-thinking approaches in a format that is genuinely entertaining and engaging. In each online workshop "players" (i.e. attendees) dive into Fantasy Land to learn and practice new service design skills in a choice of alternate realities, each populated with an array of characters (i.e. users)
Players can define user profiles in a fairytale castle, assess risk for a dinosaur safari park or map complex integrated services in a space station. This isn't just gimmicky fun: by stepping out of the norm, students can leave all their preconceptions behind them (about how things should work and how they're supposed to tackle a problem) and focus purely on the methods and the outputs. Educators call this "Intentional play" - the act of having fun, but with purpose.
ASD came about when the creator, Alice Turner, wanted to deliver a training session that allowed students to focus purely on the methods and not get bogged down with overthinking dry real-world examples. "By stepping momentarily out of reality into a world that is safe to experiment in, we can learn those new skills and apply them in a free environment. It's as if finally, we can see the enchanted wood for the talking trees, if you will."
As an introvert, Turner also wanted to create a workshop experience that was more comfortable and welcoming for learners who want to join in with group activities but struggle with shyness. By removing everyone temporarily from everyday life into a make-believe world, ASD workshops help to cut through the ice, remove any vestige of seniority and encourage students to relax and enjoy the learning experience in an environment where it's perfectly safe to fail.
Don't worry - you don't have to be a Sci-fi/Fantasy nerd to take these workshops (although it definitely won't hurt) Each session starts from broad, generic mythical worlds that every group makes entirely their own through their unique mix of personalities and imaginations.
ASD workshops are designed to be engaging and fun, but ultimately they focus on developing practical user-centred service design skills suitable for teams of all sizes in both private and public sectors. ASD is all about giving participants the tools they need to build future-proof products and services that are robust, inclusive and focused.
Forget "Death by PowerPoint": these workshops are all about diving in, getting involved and practicing new practical skills from Day 1.
ASD workshops are ticketed via eventbrite. Prices range from £180 GBP for a 0.5-day workshop to £360 GBP for a 1 day workshop, with plans for "expansion pack" workshops to be released in the future. The training is delivered in English and times are in GMT.
ASD also offers private group workshops which can be scheduled for AMER and APAC timezones (prices on request via adventuresinservicedesign.com).
The first event is scheduled for 3rd October 2025, 9:30am-1:30pm BST (GMT +1): https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/adventures-in-service-design-asd-05-day-workshop-tickets-1407125061939
Players can define user profiles in a fairytale castle, assess risk for a dinosaur safari park or map complex integrated services in a space station. This isn't just gimmicky fun: by stepping out of the norm, students can leave all their preconceptions behind them (about how things should work and how they're supposed to tackle a problem) and focus purely on the methods and the outputs. Educators call this "Intentional play" - the act of having fun, but with purpose.
ASD came about when the creator, Alice Turner, wanted to deliver a training session that allowed students to focus purely on the methods and not get bogged down with overthinking dry real-world examples. "By stepping momentarily out of reality into a world that is safe to experiment in, we can learn those new skills and apply them in a free environment. It's as if finally, we can see the enchanted wood for the talking trees, if you will."
As an introvert, Turner also wanted to create a workshop experience that was more comfortable and welcoming for learners who want to join in with group activities but struggle with shyness. By removing everyone temporarily from everyday life into a make-believe world, ASD workshops help to cut through the ice, remove any vestige of seniority and encourage students to relax and enjoy the learning experience in an environment where it's perfectly safe to fail.
Don't worry - you don't have to be a Sci-fi/Fantasy nerd to take these workshops (although it definitely won't hurt) Each session starts from broad, generic mythical worlds that every group makes entirely their own through their unique mix of personalities and imaginations.
ASD workshops are designed to be engaging and fun, but ultimately they focus on developing practical user-centred service design skills suitable for teams of all sizes in both private and public sectors. ASD is all about giving participants the tools they need to build future-proof products and services that are robust, inclusive and focused.
Forget "Death by PowerPoint": these workshops are all about diving in, getting involved and practicing new practical skills from Day 1.
ASD workshops are ticketed via eventbrite. Prices range from £180 GBP for a 0.5-day workshop to £360 GBP for a 1 day workshop, with plans for "expansion pack" workshops to be released in the future. The training is delivered in English and times are in GMT.
ASD also offers private group workshops which can be scheduled for AMER and APAC timezones (prices on request via adventuresinservicedesign.com).
The first event is scheduled for 3rd October 2025, 9:30am-1:30pm BST (GMT +1): https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/adventures-in-service-design-asd-05-day-workshop-tickets-1407125061939
Contact
Adventures in Service DesignContact
Alice Turner
(44) 7711144251
https://adventuresinservicedesign.com/
Alice Turner
(44) 7711144251
https://adventuresinservicedesign.com/
Categories