Author Mariam Yaldram’s New Book, "Tear in Your Hand," is a Thrilling Supernatural Tale That Follows a Young Teen Who Falls for a Boy with Special Powers

Recent release “Tear in Your Hand” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Mariam Yaldram is stirring novel that centers around Juniper, a young teen who moves to a new town following her brother’s death, where she begins to fall for Alex. But when a war against people with special powers, like Alex, breaks out, Juniper must make the choice to stand by him and what she believes in.