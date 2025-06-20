Author Mariam Yaldram’s New Book, "Tear in Your Hand," is a Thrilling Supernatural Tale That Follows a Young Teen Who Falls for a Boy with Special Powers
Recent release “Tear in Your Hand” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Mariam Yaldram is stirring novel that centers around Juniper, a young teen who moves to a new town following her brother’s death, where she begins to fall for Alex. But when a war against people with special powers, like Alex, breaks out, Juniper must make the choice to stand by him and what she believes in.
Germantown, MD, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mariam Yaldram, who resides with her family in Montgomery County, Maryland, where she is an active member of several organizations, including Fulbright Association, the United Federation of Dolls, and the UMBC Alumni Association, has completed her new book, “Tear in Your Hand”: a compelling story of a young teen whose whirlwind romance with a boy with special powers draws her into a greater conflict.
“In ‘Tear in Your Hand,’ a poignant and thrilling novel, we follow the journey of Juniper, a young teenager who has just moved to a new town after the tragic loss of her beloved brother, Adam, who was tortured by their parents,” writes Yaldram. “In this new place, she meets Alex, a boy who becomes her savior and confidant. As they grow closer, sharing secrets, hopes, and dreams, their burgeoning love is put to the test by events beyond their control. A hidden war rages among people with extraordinary powers, and it is up to Alex and Juniper to prevent them from wreaking havoc on the world. Juniper, haunted by her past and fearful of losing another loved one, must decide whether to let go of her pain or to stand up for what she believes in. The key to saving the world lies in Juniper's hands, but so do the tears of her heartache. Will she rise above her past, or will it consume her?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Mariam Yaldram’s enthralling tale is a heartfelt story of love, loss, and the courage to fight for a better future. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Tear in Your Hand” is sure to captivate readers with its emotional depth and compelling narrative, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Tear in Your Hand" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“In ‘Tear in Your Hand,’ a poignant and thrilling novel, we follow the journey of Juniper, a young teenager who has just moved to a new town after the tragic loss of her beloved brother, Adam, who was tortured by their parents,” writes Yaldram. “In this new place, she meets Alex, a boy who becomes her savior and confidant. As they grow closer, sharing secrets, hopes, and dreams, their burgeoning love is put to the test by events beyond their control. A hidden war rages among people with extraordinary powers, and it is up to Alex and Juniper to prevent them from wreaking havoc on the world. Juniper, haunted by her past and fearful of losing another loved one, must decide whether to let go of her pain or to stand up for what she believes in. The key to saving the world lies in Juniper's hands, but so do the tears of her heartache. Will she rise above her past, or will it consume her?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Mariam Yaldram’s enthralling tale is a heartfelt story of love, loss, and the courage to fight for a better future. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Tear in Your Hand” is sure to captivate readers with its emotional depth and compelling narrative, keeping the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Tear in Your Hand" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories