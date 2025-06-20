Author Neisha Nycole’s New Book, "It’s Not Easy Being a Basketball," is a Charming Story That Follows Two Basketballs with Different Views on Their Lives
Recent release “It’s Not Easy Being a Basketball” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Neisha Nycole is a riveting story of two basketballs who debate their different views on the game of basketball. While one loves the sport and having a purpose, the other longs for a change of pace far away from the court.
New York, NY, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Neisha Nycole, a loving wife and mother who has worked with children for over five years in the healthcare field, has completed his new book, “It’s Not Easy Being a Basketball”: a charming tale of two basketballs who have a lively discussion about their differing views on basketball and what their existence is like.
“‘It’s Not Easy Being A Basketball’ is about two basketballs with opposite views of the game of basketball,” writes Nycole. “One basketball views himself as a superstar and the main focus of the game. The other basketball views himself as nothing more than an object, and he doesn’t see the important role he plays in the game.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Neisha Nycole’s engaging tale will captivate readers of all ages, helping them to see how two friends with differing views can come together and find common ground. With illustrations by Stephanie Myrick, the author’s daughter and aspiring musician, and Lee Anthony, a minister, “It’s Not Easy Being a Basketball” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this special story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "It’s Not Easy Being a Basketball" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
