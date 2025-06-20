Author Neisha Nycole’s New Book, "It’s Not Easy Being a Basketball," is a Charming Story That Follows Two Basketballs with Different Views on Their Lives

Recent release “It’s Not Easy Being a Basketball” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Neisha Nycole is a riveting story of two basketballs who debate their different views on the game of basketball. While one loves the sport and having a purpose, the other longs for a change of pace far away from the court.