Ron Kouba’s Newly Released "Grace: God’s Poetry for Mankind" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Spiritual Insight and Poetic Reflection
“Grace: God’s Poetry for Mankind” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ron Kouba is a moving collection of poetry and reflections inspired by life’s experiences and guided by faith in God’s grace.
Minot, ND, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Grace: God’s Poetry for Mankind”: a touching compilation of personal reflections and poems centered on God’s grace and the author’s life journey. “Grace: God’s Poetry for Mankind” is the creation of published author, Ron Kouba, who grew up in the small town of Alamo, North Dakota, and graduated in 1961 before earning a BS in elementary education from Minot State Teacher College. He began his teaching career in Sawyer and spent fourteen years teaching in Williston. Following that, he worked as a field representative for the state teacher association for twenty-four years, retiring in 2004. Kouba married his wife, Sheila, while in college, and they have been married for fifty-nine years. Together, they have four children and eleven grandchildren.
Ron Kouba shares, “The book articles and poetry are a response to things I have experienced, seen, or heard at certain moments in my life.
“The writings depict my feelings and insight as I felt prompted by the Lord to express.
“Grace is God’s greatest gift embodied in Christ’s sacrificial death on the cross.
“The preface and introduction add additional thoughts.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Kouba’s new book is a spiritual and creative expression meant to inspire reflection and deeper faith.
Consumers can purchase “Grace: God’s Poetry for Mankind” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grace: God’s Poetry for Mankind,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
