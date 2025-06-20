Lynnette Schoshke’s Newly Released "The Littlest Seed" is a Heartwarming and Inspirational Story About Perseverance and the Power of Truth
“The Littlest Seed” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynnette Schoshke is a delightful children’s book that encourages young readers to embrace their dreams and understand the importance of truth in overcoming challenges.
Brookville, KS, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “The Littlest Seed”: a charming and motivational tale of a small seed named Tiny, who learns valuable life lessons from his wise mother. “The Littlest Seed” is the creation of published author, Lynnette Schoshke, a wife, mother of three, and grandmother to seven who served as a preschool director, teacher, and youth program specialist.
Schoshke shares, “'The Littlest Seed' is a story of a little seed named Tiny. Tiny has big plans. He is sure that they will come to pass until one day he discovers something that will change his mind and even attempt to discourage him. Fortunately, Tiny has a very wise mother, a mother who loves him so much that she is compelled to share the truth, in love, with Tiny. Once the truth is told, and Tiny understands that truth is powerful, he becomes more determined than ever to see his dreams come true!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynnette Schoshke’s new book offers a heartening story that inspires children to keep pushing forward and stay hopeful, no matter the challenges.
Consumers can purchase “The Littlest Seed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Littlest Seed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Schoshke shares, “'The Littlest Seed' is a story of a little seed named Tiny. Tiny has big plans. He is sure that they will come to pass until one day he discovers something that will change his mind and even attempt to discourage him. Fortunately, Tiny has a very wise mother, a mother who loves him so much that she is compelled to share the truth, in love, with Tiny. Once the truth is told, and Tiny understands that truth is powerful, he becomes more determined than ever to see his dreams come true!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynnette Schoshke’s new book offers a heartening story that inspires children to keep pushing forward and stay hopeful, no matter the challenges.
Consumers can purchase “The Littlest Seed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Littlest Seed,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories