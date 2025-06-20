Pete Nemec AKA Lobo’s Newly Released “A Pictorial History of Biblical Back Stories and Other Stuff” is a Witty and Imaginative Collection of Creative Cartoons
“A Pictorial History of Biblical Back Stories and Other Stuff” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pete Nemec AKA Lobo is a unique visual exploration that combines playful illustrations with lesser-known biblical narratives and imaginative twists, inviting readers to reflect, laugh, and learn.
Joelton, TN, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Pictorial History of Biblical Back Stories and Other Stuff”: a humorous and inventive take on biblical themes brought to life through engaging cartoons. “A Pictorial History of Biblical Back Stories and Other Stuff” is the creation of published author, Pete Nemec AKA Lobo, a musician, wood carver, and cartoonist who was born in Chicago and now resides in the Nashville area.
Pete Nemec AKA Lobo shares, “I must start by saying I am not in any way a biblical scholar or theologian. It just occurred to me while reading the 'Good Book' that the people in the Bible are exactly that... People. They had all the faults and foibles of every human.
“While many of the scenarios in this effort are manufactured many are based on bible stories. Some are rather obscure. There is enough information provided that with the help of a computer one can get the story on which the cartoon was based.
I hope you enjoy this effort as much as I have had creating it.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pete Nemec AKA Lobo’s new book is a creative and accessible entry point for readers of all backgrounds to explore biblical concepts through a humorous and humanizing lens.
Consumers can purchase “A Pictorial History of Biblical Back Stories and Other Stuff” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Pictorial History of Biblical Back Stories and Other Stuff,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
