Pete Nemec AKA Lobo’s Newly Released “A Pictorial History of Biblical Back Stories and Other Stuff” is a Witty and Imaginative Collection of Creative Cartoons

“A Pictorial History of Biblical Back Stories and Other Stuff” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pete Nemec AKA Lobo is a unique visual exploration that combines playful illustrations with lesser-known biblical narratives and imaginative twists, inviting readers to reflect, laugh, and learn.