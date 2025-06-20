Phil Hamman III’s Newly Released “A Republic if You Can Keep It” is a Compelling Patriotic Call to Action Grounded in Historical Insight and Heartfelt Conviction
“A Republic if You Can Keep It: A quote from Benjamin Franklin” from Christian Faith Publishing author Phil Hamman III is a thought-provoking exploration of America’s current political and moral challenges, urging citizens to reflect on the founding principles of the republic and the importance of protecting its future.
Richmond, TX, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “A Republic if You Can Keep It: A quote from Benjamin Franklin”: a bold and passionate appeal to American readers to reexamine their civic responsibilities and the nation’s founding ideals. “A Republic if You Can Keep It: A quote from Benjamin Franklin” is the creation of published author, Phil Hamman III, a practicing certified public accountant, US Air Force veteran, Texas National Guard veteran, and US Army Reserve veteran who earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master of science degree in personal financial planning from Texas Tech University..
Hamman shares, “This book is motivated by a concern for the continued freedom of America. America as a Constitutional Republic is quickly slipping away, and what awaits is a Communist dictatorship. As a senior citizen, the best thing that can be done is to speak out!
“Thomas Paine said, 'The pen is mightier than the sword.' Thus, I took up my pen.
Some may find what is said in this book offensive. Again Thomas Paine is called upon for his wisdom, 'He who is afraid to offend cannot be honest.'
“This book is written with an honest heart and love for our country.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Phil Hamman III’s new book is a courageous and timely work that challenges readers to face uncomfortable truths, defend liberty, and honor the legacy of America’s founders through vigilance and personal responsibility.
Consumers can purchase “A Republic if You Can Keep It: A quote from Benjamin Franklin” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Republic if You Can Keep It: A quote from Benjamin Franklin,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
