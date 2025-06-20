Dyscern Phoenix’s Newly Released "Grace and Resilience: Guidance, Protection, and Blessings: Part 1" is a Powerful Memoir of Faith, Survival, and Divine Perseverance
“Grace and Resilience: Guidance, Protection, and Blessings: Part 1” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dyscern Phoenix is a gripping and heartfelt autobiographical account that highlights the transformative power of faith and the strength it takes to overcome generational adversity.
New York, NY, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Grace and Resilience: Guidance, Protection, and Blessings: Part 1”: a stirring and spiritually enriching memoir that brings readers into the raw, emotional journey of a young woman navigating the harsh realities of urban life. “Grace and Resilience: Guidance, Protection, and Blessings: Part 1” is the creation of published author, Dyscern Phoenix, a dedicated mother and New York native.
Dyscern Phoenix shares, “From the projects of Brooklyn, New York, a young girl finds her way through the mean streets of Fort Greene projects in the mid- and late-1980s. Daily encounters with drugs, drug dealers, violence, abuse, and love leave her wanting to escape. She has nowhere to go and can’t seem to escape fast enough. One day, she receives an unexpected gift from an unexpected source, and this is when she discovers that if she uses this gift, she cannot be defeated.
“She is afraid of losing those she loves and the bad things that keep happening to her. She makes mistakes along the way and wants to give up but knows that if she doesn’t do something about it, she’ll remain in this never-ending cycle. She knows that this gift has saved her many times before. And if she continues to believe and have faith, it will again. Somehow, fear always shows up, but she fights it and wins. She knows, as long as she keeps asking, God is determined to give her the grace and resilience she needs to keep going.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dyscern Phoenix’s new book is a courageous testament to God’s unwavering presence in times of despair, offering readers a message of hope, strength, and the enduring power of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Grace and Resilience: Guidance, Protection, and Blessings: Part 1” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grace and Resilience: Guidance, Protection, and Blessings: Part 1,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
