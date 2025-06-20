Karen Mathews’s Newly Released “In the Ring with the Devil, with God in My Corner” is a Raw Account of Spiritual Warfare and the Transformative Power of God’s Grace
“In the Ring with the Devil, with God in My Corner: A Memoir” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Mathews is a powerful personal story that reveals her battles with spiritual forces, her unwavering faith, and the ultimate triumph of God’s protection and love.
Waterloo, IL, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “In the Ring with the Devil, with God in My Corner: A Memoir”: a compelling true-life story of spiritual struggle and victory that offers readers a firsthand look at how the devil works to destroy lives and how God's faithfulness and power can redeem and protect. “In the Ring with the Devil, with God in My Corner: A Memoir” is the creation of published author, Karen Mathews, who was born and raised in a suburb of St. Louis, Missouri. She has a keen sense for business and has spent her career in office management, both medical and other industries.
Mathews shares, “In the Ring with the Devil, with God in My Corner is a true supernatural account that has permeated my entire life. These events undoubtedly display the devil’s tactics and schemes to destroy me, my family, and my life. Satan’s actions are countered by God’s power and faithfulness that show just how far He can and will reach to protect and prosper His elect. The devil was constantly pulling me away from my faith, and at times, he had me doubting my place in the kingdom. God never gave up and continually pursued me and drew me back into a relationship with Him. My life is proof that if you don’t give up on God, He will not give up on you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Mathews’s new book offers a candid look at the spiritual battles that many face, encouraging readers to hold onto their faith, no matter the obstacles.
Consumers can purchase “In the Ring with the Devil, with God in My Corner: A Memoir” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “In the Ring with the Devil, with God in My Corner: A Memoir,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
