Top Flexport and XPO Executives Join Digital Freight Brokerage Fura to Drive Next-Gen Logistics Innovation
Cincinnati, OH, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a bold move that signals aggressive growth ambitions, digital freight brokerage Fura has announced the addition of two high-profile logistics veterans: Kelsey Chabolla, formerly of Flexport, and Courtney Privitera, who spent years scaling operations at XPO Logistics and Echo Global Logistics.
Chabolla joins as VP of Operations, bringing a proven track record from Flexport and high-growth startups. Privitera has been named VP of Growth, where she will lead Fura’s M&A strategy — an essential pillar of the company’s expansion in a challenging freight market.
“Kelsey and Courtney are the kind of operators who scale companies and transform categories,” said Jeff Dangelo, Co-founder and CEO of Fura. “They’ve both seen what works and what doesn’t in freight tech — and they’re here to help Fura lead this next wave of growth.”
For Chabolla, whose experience spans sales and global logistics at Flexport and JD. com, the move to Fura was about impact.
“Fura is solving the hard problems in logistics — automating the toughest parts of freight brokerage while staying close to what customers actually need,” Chabolla said. “It is a rare opportunity to build systems that streamline execution and evolve with growing operational complexity.”
Privitera’s mandate is equally focused: drive inorganic growth. In December 2024, Fura acquired Pinwheel Logistics, a strategic move that expanded Fura’s customer base and operational footprint. Now, under Privitera’s leadership, Fura is doubling down on acquiring freight brokerages with low or no EBITDA — a roll-up strategy designed to capture market share in a fragmented and margin-tight industry.
“There’s massive value in under-optimized brokerages,” said Privitera. “Fura has the tech and team to turn those assets into scalable, profitable engines.”
This talent move mirrors the industry’s broader trend: top performers are leaving incumbents for nimble disruptors.
Founded by Jeff Dangelo and Philipp Muravev, Fura is pushing toward $100M in revenue. With deep automation in pricing, shipment execution, and carrier onboarding, Fura is building what insiders call a “real brokerage with real technology.”
As the freight market rebounds and consolidates, Fura is positioning itself to lead — powered by elite operators and a clear acquisition mandate.
For more information, visit fura.com or follow Fura on LinkedIn.
Chabolla joins as VP of Operations, bringing a proven track record from Flexport and high-growth startups. Privitera has been named VP of Growth, where she will lead Fura’s M&A strategy — an essential pillar of the company’s expansion in a challenging freight market.
“Kelsey and Courtney are the kind of operators who scale companies and transform categories,” said Jeff Dangelo, Co-founder and CEO of Fura. “They’ve both seen what works and what doesn’t in freight tech — and they’re here to help Fura lead this next wave of growth.”
For Chabolla, whose experience spans sales and global logistics at Flexport and JD. com, the move to Fura was about impact.
“Fura is solving the hard problems in logistics — automating the toughest parts of freight brokerage while staying close to what customers actually need,” Chabolla said. “It is a rare opportunity to build systems that streamline execution and evolve with growing operational complexity.”
Privitera’s mandate is equally focused: drive inorganic growth. In December 2024, Fura acquired Pinwheel Logistics, a strategic move that expanded Fura’s customer base and operational footprint. Now, under Privitera’s leadership, Fura is doubling down on acquiring freight brokerages with low or no EBITDA — a roll-up strategy designed to capture market share in a fragmented and margin-tight industry.
“There’s massive value in under-optimized brokerages,” said Privitera. “Fura has the tech and team to turn those assets into scalable, profitable engines.”
This talent move mirrors the industry’s broader trend: top performers are leaving incumbents for nimble disruptors.
Founded by Jeff Dangelo and Philipp Muravev, Fura is pushing toward $100M in revenue. With deep automation in pricing, shipment execution, and carrier onboarding, Fura is building what insiders call a “real brokerage with real technology.”
As the freight market rebounds and consolidates, Fura is positioning itself to lead — powered by elite operators and a clear acquisition mandate.
For more information, visit fura.com or follow Fura on LinkedIn.
Contact
FuraContact
Jeff Dangelo
816-301-6226
fura.com
Jeff Dangelo
816-301-6226
fura.com
Categories