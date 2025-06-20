Ted Draper’s Newly Released "Gold Rush Palace" is a Thrilling Blend of Mystery, History, and Unexpected Romance
“Gold Rush Palace” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ted Draper is an intriguing tale of a journalist’s journey to uncover a lost gold rush town, leading him into a world that feels suspended in time.
Santa Rosa, CA, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Gold Rush Palace,” a captivating and mysterious adventure that transports readers into a world of forgotten history and unexpected discoveries, is the creation of published author, Ted Draper.
Ted Draper shares, “This story is about a young man who writes for a travel magazine. His boss wants him to do some research about an unknown gold rush town. After many hours of studying old maps and talking with historians, he comes across a very old town. Directions are not clear; maybe this could be what he’s looking for, somewhere off the beaten path. He decides to go look based on the sketchy directions in the old map. After many wrong turns, he finally sees up ahead an old building with a sign that reads Gold Rush Palace. As he gets out of his pickup, he has the feeling he’s stepping back in time to a bygone era. Come and experience a Twilight Zone–like mystery and love story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ted Draper’s new book is an engaging and atmospheric tale that blends historical intrigue with an eerie, time-bending mystery, perfect for fans of suspenseful storytelling.
Consumers can purchase “Gold Rush Palace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Gold Rush Palace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
