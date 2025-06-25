The Late Donna J. Brown’s Book, "Duty Before Love," is a Gripping and Suspenseful Tale of Sacrifice and Courage
“Duty Before Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna J. Brown is an intense, action-packed story that weaves themes of loyalty, sacrifice, and the conflict between personal love and duty, as characters are thrust into dangerous situations involving drug cartels and undercover missions.
Redding, CA, June 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Duty Before Love”: a thrilling and suspense-filled novel that explores the tension between personal commitments and greater responsibilities. “Duty Before Love” is the creation of the late author, Donna J. Brown, who was a dedicated wife and mother of four.
Brown shares, “To save his kidnapped son’s life in Colombia, California millionaire Thomas Hartwell of Hartwell International Transportation must allow a cartel the use of one of his cargo planes for drug smuggling. The FBI instructs him to convince the crew he is really in charge.
“In Denver, navy pilot David Jennings returns from Vietnam and stays with his best friend, police officer Randy Erickson. Dave plans to marry Debra Anderson, a nurse in Glenwood Springs. Staying at his nearby cabin, Dave goes cross-country skiing and is shot after he sees a helicopter drug-drop. He recovers in the Glenwood hospital. From Randy, he learns he has the opportunity to replace the arrested cartel copilot and be a mole. Dave jumps at the chance to fly for Mr. Hartwell and help stop drug traffickers. He and Debra put their marriage on hold.
“Can he convince the cartel crew he is a mercenary who doesn’t hold grudges? The mechanics, Al and Marko, are the men who shot at him. Reggie, the Russian pilot, dressed like a man. What happens when he discovers her secret?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna J. Brown’s new book offers readers a captivating story of intrigue, danger, and love postponed for a higher calling.
Consumers can purchase “Duty Before Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Duty Before Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
