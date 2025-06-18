Loveforce International Kicks Off Its Sixth Annual Loveforce Summer with songs by Billy Ray Charles and inRchild
Santa Clarita, CA, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 20, Loveforce International will kick off their 6th Annual Loveforce Summer with two new Digital Music Singles. One is by Billy Ray Charles. The other is by inRchild.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “Mary Wanna.” It is an indie, Alternative, Hip Hop recording. I has a slightly syncopated rhythm accentuated by tiffany drum playing in an occasional three beat pattern. It also pays homage to New Orleans style Bounce Hip Hop, as Charles is from Louisiana. Lyrically, it weaves a list of types of things Mary Wannas. The types of things are woven into a song with a sort of melodic Sing Songy Rap.
The new Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled "Girl You Drive Me Crazy" It is an R&B-Soul-Pop song where the protagonist lists what he likes in a woman, and why she drives him crazy. The music has a smooth R&B sound with a vocalist who sounds like a young Teddy Pendergrass singing lead with a youthful Jodeci singing background.
“We are kicking off Loveforce Summer with two great danceable songs,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “Summer is the time for partying and vacations and these two songs set a good opening tone,” he continued.
Both new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For Further Information contact: Evan Lovefire (661) 523-4954
