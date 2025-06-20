Dave O’Brien’s New Book, "Comet Meets the Twins," is a Heartfelt Story of a Group of Pets Who Must Prepare for the Arrival of Their Owners’ First Grandchildren
Springdale, AR, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dave O’Brien, an avid animal lover, father, and expecting grandfather who resides in Arkansas with his wife and animals, has completed his most recent book, “Comet Meets The Twins”: a charming tale inspired by true events that follows a husky named Comet who must help his fellow pets prepare for twin grandchildren.
O’Brien writes, “One day, Pop-Pop called Comet into the room with him.
“‘Comet,’ said Pop-Pop, ‘we have grandbabies joining our family.’
“Comet’s ears perked up. He didn’t know what grandbabies were, but he knew babies meant very small children, and he loved children!
“‘They are twins,’ said Pop-Pop.
“Comet tilted his head to the side, not knowing what twins meant.
“‘That means two babies,’ said Pop-Pop, holding up two fingers. Comet understood the word two because every night, he got two treats, and he knew ‘two’ was better than ‘one.’
“‘The babies will visit us soon,’ said Pop-Pop. ‘So I want you to get everyone ready.’
“Comet, a wise old Siberian husky who loves children, learns about twins and prepares the rest of the family pets to meet them.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dave O’Brien’s book is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Comet’s journey to prepare everyone for their new grandbabies, helping assign tasks to all the many different pets so they can help care for the new arrivals. With colorful artwork to help bring O’Brien’s story to life, “Comet Meets The Twins” will bring a smile to readers, making this a wonderful addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “Comet Meets The Twins” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
