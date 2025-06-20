Author Dr. Jeffrey Morris, DO, FAAD’s New Book, “Dermonics,” is a Collection on Mnemonics to Help Students Retain Important Information for the Dermatology Board Exam
Recent release “Dermonics: A mnemonics - dense review book for the updated dermatology board exam” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Jeffrey Morris, DO, FAAD is a comprehensive guide designed to assist readers to retain the critical information that will most likely be included on their upcoming dermatology board exam.
Wildwood, FL, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Jeffrey Morris, DO, FAAD, a dual board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, has completed his new book, “Dermonics: A mnemonics - dense review book for the updated dermatology board exam”: a unique and engaging study guide designed to help aspiring dermatologists prepare for their upcoming board exams through the use of mnemonics that cover the material most likely to be included on their exam.
Author Dr. Jeffrey Morris was born and raised in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and graduated with honors from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida. There he was inducted into the college’s hall of fame in men’s tennis. Afterwards, he went to medical school at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, where he was selected into the highly coveted Nova Southeastern University Research Fellowship program. After medical school, he completed his internship in Miami at Larkin Community Hospital and then completed his dermatology residency in Detroit at Beaumont, where he was chief resident. Currently, he practices in The Villages, Florida, where he does a mix of Mohs surgery, general dermatology, and cosmetics.
“We are proud to provide this updated review book for the new dermatology board exam,” writes Dr. Morris. “In these pages, you will find the most high-yield topics likely to be covered on your upcoming in-service and board exams. Not only do we provide the most updated dermatology review, but we also provide thousands of easy-to-remember and ‘sticky’ mnemonics that will be sure to help you retain the seemingly infinite bits of information that is required of you to ace your boards. If mnemonics aren’t your thing, you can disregard them and just pay attention to the content, which is comprehensive, concise, and completely updated.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dr. Jeffrey Morris, DO, FAAD’s educational work is inspired by the author’s own success with mnemonics, which have always helped him remember medical jargon. Over the years in his medical training, he has become adept at creating helpful mnemonics and, after acing the updated dermatology board exam, is now sharing these mnemonics with his future colleagues.
Readers who wish to experience this helpful work can purchase “Dermonics: A mnemonics - dense review book for the updated dermatology board exam” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
