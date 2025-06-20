Author Dr. Jeffrey Morris, DO, FAAD’s New Book, “Dermonics,” is a Collection on Mnemonics to Help Students Retain Important Information for the Dermatology Board Exam

Recent release “Dermonics: A mnemonics - dense review book for the updated dermatology board exam” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dr. Jeffrey Morris, DO, FAAD is a comprehensive guide designed to assist readers to retain the critical information that will most likely be included on their upcoming dermatology board exam.