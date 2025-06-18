EquiCap Commercial Just Closed Copper Safe Storage
Memphis, TN, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Anne Blackwell of EquiCap Commercial is pleased to announce the successful closing of Copper Safe Storage, located at 5361 Highway 67 W in Mountain City, Tennessee.
"Having previously facilitated the acquisition of this property for our client over three years ago, we were honored to have the opportunity to work with them once again on the sale. While market conditions evolved differently than initially anticipated, the seller's flexibility and collaborative approach allowed us to adjust our marketing strategy and pricing effectively. Ultimately, we received multiple offers and selected a buyer represented by another broker, with whom we were pleased to work together to finalize the sale," said Anne Blackwell, Partner at EquiCap Commercial.
Contact
EquiCap CommercialContact
Anne Blackwell
901.486.4376
https://equicapcommercial.com/
