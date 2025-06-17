FPC National Launches FPC Elevate: a Leadership Coaching Program to Transform Talent in Manufacturing
Lake Success, NY, June 17, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FPC National is proud to announce the launch of FPC Elevate, a specialized leadership coaching and talent development program designed to help organizations transform great hires into great leaders. This program is now part of the expanded services offered by FPC National, furthering its mission to support long-term client success beyond the hiring process.
Led by Dr. Nancy Ford, PsyD, Co-Founder and Lead Consultant of FPC Elevate, the program brings together over 15 years of psychological expertise and executive coaching experience. Dr. Ford is a seasoned clinical psychologist with a background in psychotherapeutic intervention, leadership development, and human capital consulting—particularly within the manufacturing sector.
“At FPC, we’re always looking for ways to support our clients beyond just the hire,” said Jeff Herzog, President of FPC National. “With the launch of FPC Elevate, we’re offering a proven path to help new leaders grow, succeed, and make an immediate impact. It’s a powerful addition to the FPC ecosystem—and we’re excited to bring this level of leadership development to the organizations we serve. Dr. Nancy Ford brings unmatched expertise in psychology and executive coaching, and we’re confident she’ll help our clients unlock the full potential of their teams.”
Why FPC Elevate?
Expert-Led Coaching: Delivered by a trained clinical psychologist with proven success in leadership development.
Industry-Focused: Tailored to the unique demands of the manufacturing environment.
Custom Solutions: Programs built around the specific goals and challenges of each leader.
Psychology-Based Approach: Grounded in cognitive, behavioral, and emotional strategies for real, sustainable growth.
The ELEVATE Method equips leaders with tools to master emotional intelligence, build resilience, embrace ambiguity, and lead with confidence. This innovative framework ensures smoother transitions, sharper decision-making, and stronger team performance.
Investing in leadership coaching isn’t just good for growth, it’s good for business. According to the International Coaching Federation, companies that invest in coaching for high-potential employees see a median return on investment (ROI) of 700%, thanks to improvements in retention, productivity, and leadership effectiveness.
FPC Elevate represents FPC National’s commitment to adding value beyond recruitment—supporting leadership development and team success after the hire. By offering this program as part of its national services, FPC is helping clients invest in the long-term growth of their teams and organizations.
To learn more about FPC Elevate contact:
Dr. Nancy Ford, PsyD
Co-Founder, Lead Consultant
nancy.ford@fpcelevate.com
212-302-1141 ext. 805
www.fpcelevate.com
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm with more than 60 franchised offices across the United States. Since 1959, FPC has been delivering win-win recruiting solutions by connecting top talent with exceptional opportunities across a wide range of industries and disciplines. Through its extensive nationwide network, FPC provides job seekers with access to experienced executive recruiters, career opportunities, and personalized job search support. Advocating for both clients and candidates, FPC is committed to aligning the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been recognized on Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms for seven consecutive years—2018 through 2024.
Contact
FPC NationalContact
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
