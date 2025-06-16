New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Expands Access to Cancer Care Close to Home with New Washington Heights Center
New York, NY, June 16, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the opening of a new cancer treatment center in Washington Heights, continuing its mission to bring compassionate, high quality care close to where patients live and work. Located at 500 W 181st Street on the 9th Floor, this modern facility brings high quality cancer care to one of Manhattan’s most vibrant and diverse neighborhoods.
"At NYCBS, we believe no one should have to travel far to receive world class cancer care," said Dr. Jeff Vacirca, CEO of NYCBS. "This new Washington Heights location is more than a treatment center. It is a symbol of our promise to deliver care that is accessible, advanced, and patient centered."
The center offers comprehensive services including Medical Oncology, Hematology, Imaging, and access to clinical trials. It is staffed by an esteemed team of board certified physicians, including Dr. Giuseppe Condemi, Dr. Amar Parikh, and Dr. Joseph Yoe.
This expansion reinforces NYCBS’s commitment to meeting patients where they are and guiding them through every step of their care. From diagnosis to survivorship, patients receive expert care in a welcoming and supportive environment.
“This is a proud moment for our team and for the Washington Heights community,” added Dr. Condemi. “Patients will receive personalized treatment and support close to where they live and work, which is vital for both healing and convenience.” For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 212-396-1174 or visit nycancer.com.
To view photos of their new center, click here.
About New York Cancer & Blood Specialists:
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists is dedicated to providing world-class, patient-centered, and affordable care to individuals facing cancer and blood disorders. Our mission is to bring compassionate and innovative treatment options closer to home, ensuring patients receive expert care surrounded by family and friends. With a focus on cutting-edge treatments, clinical trials, and advanced imaging, we are committed to conquering cancer together.
Visit nycancer.com to learn more.
Mike Scanlon, Marketing Director
631-574-8366
