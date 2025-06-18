Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s Inaugural Advanced Air Mobility Innovation Summit
Advanced air mobility community to convene on August 13-14, in San Diego, CA.
San Diego, CA, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- DSI's Advanced Air Mobility Innovation Summit will bring together policymakers, business leaders, technical experts, and academics to forge collaborative strategies and address the critical steps required for the widespread and effective implementation of next-generation transportation and AAM technology, including its vital role in bolstering national security.
The 2025 Summit will focus on real-world challenges, such as integrating AAM into existing airspace and leveraging it for defense and emergency services. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn actionable insights from senior decision makers in the advanced air mobility community to help shape a more connected, efficient, and secure future.
2025 Topics of Discussion Include:
Unlocking the Vision of Skyward Mobility through AAM
Investing in the Future of Sustainable Aviation
Enabling Scalable AAM Innovation Through Intelligent Automation
Challenges of Integrating Next Generation Aviation into Current Airspace
Unlocking the Potential of AAM in Supporting the Warfighter
Stepping into the Future of Aviation with AAM Solutions
2025 Confirmed Speakers Include:
· Dan Sloat- Founder & President, Advanced Air Mobility Institute
· Carl Dietrich- Co-Founder and President, Jump Aero
· Ananda Rochita Vice President, Communications & Strategic Initiatives, California Manufacturers & Technology Association
· Kali Hague Partner & COO, Jetlaw
· Michael Dyment Founder and Managing Partner NEXA Capital Partners
· Eric Frew, Ph.D Center Director, Center for Autonomous Air Mobility and Sensing (CAAMS)
· Yu Zhang, Ph.D. Program Director, Advanced Air Mobility, Center for Urban Transportation Research, University of South Florida
· Chris Mi, Ph.D Electrical and Computer Engineering Director, GATE Center for Electric Drive Transportation, San Diego State University
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@.dsigroup.org or 201.940.6680.
Active US military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Advanced Air Mobility Innovation Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://aam.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
