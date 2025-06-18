AMPP Brings Maritime Infrastructure Crisis to Capitol Hill for Advocacy Day 2025
AMPP brings corrosion policy to Capitol Hill to protect U.S. shipyards and maritime readiness.
Washington, DC, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- According to a recent Department of Defense report, corrosion costs the U.S. military more than $22.5 billion annually, weakening naval shipyards, degrading fleet reliability, and threatening the modernization of America’s maritime infrastructure. As global adversaries ramp up naval investment, the U.S. must act now to protect its readiness, starting with the materials that hold it all together.
That’s why the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading global authority in corrosion control and protective coatings, is convening experts, engineers and industry leaders in Washington, D.C., for Advocacy Day 2025, a two-day event focused on advancing policy solutions that strengthen America’s maritime future through corrosion mitigation and innovation in coatings.
July 9-10, 2025 | Capitol Hill & Federal Agencies | https://share.hsforms.com/1fcj7jR57RnygIrwVFVaBtA3fjps
Participants will meet with congressional offices and federal agencies to advocate for innovative, science-driven policies that support shipyard modernization, workforce development, and protective coating standards, promoting long-term resilience.
“Corrosion isn’t just an industry problem—it’s a national readiness issue,” said Kern Williams, AMPP Government Relations Manager. “We’re bringing the voice of materials experts directly to policymakers, so corrosion prevention is embedded into shipbuilding legislation, funding and infrastructure strategy from the start.”
Key Issues on the Hill
• Maritime Security at Risk: Corrosion threatens the effectiveness and longevity of ships, shipyards and military platforms.
• Shipbuilding Bottlenecks: Without preventive coatings and trained specialists, modernization plans fall short.
• Workforce Gaps: Aging infrastructure demands a new generation of skilled coatings professionals to keep pace with national defense goals.
• Standards Matter: Uniform application of proven protective technologies ensures safety, performance and cost efficiency.
Who Should Attend
Advocacy Day is open to AMPP members and partners in:
• Shipbuilding and naval logistics
• Protective coatings manufacturing and inspection
• Infrastructure engineering and QA
• Government contracting and public policy
• Maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO)
Participation is free. Attendees are responsible for travel and accommodations. Hotel group rate deadline: June 18.
Podcast: Get an Inside Look at What’s at Stake
Ahead of Advocacy Day, hear directly from industry leaders in a special roundtable podcast. Kristin Leonard (Sherwin-Williams) and D. Terry Greenfield (CONSULEX) join AMPP’s Williams and Ben DuBose to break down the top legislative priorities, including coatings innovation, infrastructure investment, and the vital role of corrosion prevention in national security.
Listen now: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n7w632iDwGM&t=899s
For more information or to register for Advocacy Day, visit: https://www.ampp.org/about/government-affairs/advocacy-day.
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 36,000 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources to its members. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. https://www.ampp.org
Contact
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
