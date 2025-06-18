Tila Introduces a New Way to Work with AI Across Text, Code, and Media

Tovie Mobile has officially launched Tila, a generative AI workspace that combines an infinite visual canvas with collaborative multi-agent technology. Designed to adapt to how people think and work, Tila enables users to create and transform content—across text, visuals, code, and video—using intelligent AI agents. Unlike traditional chat-based tools, Tila offers an intuitive, card-based interface for seamless, real-time collaboration. Now in public beta.