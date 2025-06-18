Tila Introduces a New Way to Work with AI Across Text, Code, and Media
Tovie Mobile has officially launched Tila, a generative AI workspace that combines an infinite visual canvas with collaborative multi-agent technology. Designed to adapt to how people think and work, Tila enables users to create and transform content—across text, visuals, code, and video—using intelligent AI agents. Unlike traditional chat-based tools, Tila offers an intuitive, card-based interface for seamless, real-time collaboration. Now in public beta.
Espoo, Finland, June 18, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tila, a generative AI platform developed by Finnish company Tovie Mobile, has officially launched in public beta. The product introduces a visual, card-based workspace where users can collaborate with multiple AI agents across different media formats, including text, code, images, audio, and video.
The platform is built around the idea that AI should adapt to the way people think and work — not the other way around. Rather than relying on a single prompt box or chat interface, Tila provides an infinite canvas where agents with specialised skills can work together in context.
“Tila was born from frustration,” said Kirill Petrov, founder of Tovie Mobile and the creator of the platform. “Using AI for real work often meant juggling several apps and tabs. What we needed wasn’t more powerful models — it was a more usable environment.”
Each AI agent in Tila is designed to perform specific tasks — from writing and visual design to audio editing and research — and can interact with both the user and other agents to complete multi-step workflows. The system is intended to support both technical and non-technical users.
While still in early stages, the product has seen adoption among a wide range of users, from educators and marketers to retirees and small business owners. Tila is offered under a freemium model with optional credit-based plans for scaling usage.
The development team, distributed across several countries, plans to continue expanding the platform with upcoming features like real-time collaboration, voice interaction, and the introduction of agent marketplaces.
Tila is now available for public use at tila.ai and on Product Hunt.
