A-Team Group Announces Winners of the 2025 TradingTech Insight Awards USA

London, United Kingdom, June 24, 2025 --( PR.com )-- This year’s awards highlight the technology providers driving innovation and performance across the trading lifecycle, from market connectivity and execution management to analytics, surveillance, and post-trade services. The winners were announced during a celebratory reception following A-Team Group’s TradingTech Briefing New York on 24 June 2025.Spanning more than 40 categories, the 2025 awards programme recognised excellence across a wide range of trading technology solutions and services. A-Team Group also presented its Editor’s Recognition Award for USA Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year to Habib R. Shaikh, Executive Director, Distinguished Engineer, and Head of High-Performance Electronic Trading Infrastructure at UBS, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to trading infrastructure and engineering leadership in the industry.Winners were determined through a combination of industry votes from the TradingTech Insight community and expert input from A-Team Group’s independent advisory board and editorial team.“We are proud to celebrate the achievements of this year’s winners,” said Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer. “The pace of change in trading technology is accelerating, and these awards showcase the firms that are not just keeping up, but leading the way. To all our 2025 winners, your success in this competitive field is a testament to the value and innovation you bring to your clients and the market as a whole.”A-Team Group extends its thanks to all the vendors who participated in this year’s awards and to the broader community for helping shape the results.Award Winners:Best Matching Engine for Trading Venues - Connamara TechnologiesBest Equities Trading Solution - Quod FinancialBest Trading Tech Stack Platform - 3forgeBest Platform for Electronic Market Making - Broadridge Financial SolutionsBest Provider of Broker Market Data - Fenics Market DataBest Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - LSEG Data & AnalyticsBest Managed Services Solution for Trading - MurexBest High Performance Data Feed Handler - NovaSparksBest Trade Surveillance Solution - OneTickBest Trading Analytics Platform - oneZeroBest Trade Reporting Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence CappitechBest Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Solution - smartTrade TechnologiesBest Derivatives Trading Solution - Suite LLCBest Digital Assets Trading Solution - TalosBest Sell-Side OMS - Trading TechnologiesBest Overall Market Data Provider - BloombergBest Managed Services Solution for Market Data - FactSetBest Desktop Interoperability Framework - Here Enterprise BrowserBest Solution for Workflow Automation - interop.ioBest Smart Order Routing Application - MarketAxessBest Solution for Energy Trading - MoleculeBest FIX Engine Provider - Rapid AdditionBest Market Simulation Solution - Sterling Trading TechBest Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - AdaptiveBest Consolidated Market Data Feed - BMLLBest High Performance Network Services - BSOBest Market Data Inventory Platform Calero - MDSLBest Buy-Side OEMS - Charles River DevelopmentBest Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - CJCBest Machine-Readable News Supplier - Dow JonesBest Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - DroitBest Low Latency Data Feed - ExegyBest Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues - GMEXBest Sell-Side EMS - Horizon Trading SolutionsBest Order Routing Network Operator - LiquidityBookBest Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Too - OrchestradeBest Alternative Data Consolidator - PreqinBest Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System Quincy DataBest eComms Surveillance Solution - ShieldBest Cloud Platform for Trading Applications - SnowflakeBest AI Solution for Trading - Solace SystemsBest Trade Reconstruction Solution - SteelEyeBest Solution for ETF Trading - TradestationBest Fixed Income Trading Solution - valantic FSABest Specialist Market Data Consultancy - West Highland (TNS)For more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech and Data Management, please visit bit.ly/ATGAwards