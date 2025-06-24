A-Team Group Announces Winners of the 2025 TradingTech Insight Awards USA
A-Team Group is delighted to announce the winners of the 2025 TradingTech Insight Awards USA, recognising the leading providers of trading technology, infrastructure, and consultancy services for capital markets across North America.
London, United Kingdom, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- This year’s awards highlight the technology providers driving innovation and performance across the trading lifecycle, from market connectivity and execution management to analytics, surveillance, and post-trade services. The winners were announced during a celebratory reception following A-Team Group’s TradingTech Briefing New York on 24 June 2025.
Spanning more than 40 categories, the 2025 awards programme recognised excellence across a wide range of trading technology solutions and services. A-Team Group also presented its Editor’s Recognition Award for USA Trading Technology Industry Professional of the Year to Habib R. Shaikh, Executive Director, Distinguished Engineer, and Head of High-Performance Electronic Trading Infrastructure at UBS, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to trading infrastructure and engineering leadership in the industry.
Winners were determined through a combination of industry votes from the TradingTech Insight community and expert input from A-Team Group’s independent advisory board and editorial team.
“We are proud to celebrate the achievements of this year’s winners,” said Andrew Delaney, President and Chief Content Officer. “The pace of change in trading technology is accelerating, and these awards showcase the firms that are not just keeping up, but leading the way. To all our 2025 winners, your success in this competitive field is a testament to the value and innovation you bring to your clients and the market as a whole.”
A-Team Group extends its thanks to all the vendors who participated in this year’s awards and to the broader community for helping shape the results.
Award Winners:
Best Matching Engine for Trading Venues - Connamara Technologies
Best Equities Trading Solution - Quod Financial
Best Trading Tech Stack Platform - 3forge
Best Platform for Electronic Market Making - Broadridge Financial Solutions
Best Provider of Broker Market Data - Fenics Market Data
Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best Managed Services Solution for Trading - Murex
Best High Performance Data Feed Handler - NovaSparks
Best Trade Surveillance Solution - OneTick
Best Trading Analytics Platform - oneZero
Best Trade Reporting Solution - S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech
Best Foreign Exchange (FX) Trading Solution - smartTrade Technologies
Best Derivatives Trading Solution - Suite LLC
Best Digital Assets Trading Solution - Talos
Best Sell-Side OMS - Trading Technologies
Best Overall Market Data Provider - Bloomberg
Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data - FactSet
Best Desktop Interoperability Framework - Here Enterprise Browser
Best Solution for Workflow Automation - interop.io
Best Smart Order Routing Application - MarketAxess
Best Solution for Energy Trading - Molecule
Best FIX Engine Provider - Rapid Addition
Best Market Simulation Solution - Sterling Trading Tech
Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy - Adaptive
Best Consolidated Market Data Feed - BMLL
Best High Performance Network Services - BSO
Best Market Data Inventory Platform Calero - MDSL
Best Buy-Side OEMS - Charles River Development
Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform - CJC
Best Machine-Readable News Supplier - Dow Jones
Best Pre-Trade Risk Controls Provider - Droit
Best Low Latency Data Feed - Exegy
Best Matching Engine for Cryptocurrency Trading Venues - GMEX
Best Sell-Side EMS - Horizon Trading Solutions
Best Order Routing Network Operator - LiquidityBook
Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Too - Orchestrade
Best Alternative Data Consolidator - Preqin
Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System Quincy Data
Best eComms Surveillance Solution - Shield
Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications - Snowflake
Best AI Solution for Trading - Solace Systems
Best Trade Reconstruction Solution - SteelEye
Best Solution for ETF Trading - Tradestation
Best Fixed Income Trading Solution - valantic FSA
Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy - West Highland (TNS)
For more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech and Data Management, please visit bit.ly/ATGAwards
