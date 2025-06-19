"Shadows of Hyperion," by Ryk E. Spoor, Now Available from Histria Books.
Las Vegas, NV, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Shadows of Hyperion (Arenaverse Book 4) by Ryk E. Spoor. This Collector’s Edition is published by Histria SciFi & Fantasy, an imprint of Histria Books encompassing outstanding, innovative works in the genres of science fiction and fantasy.
The Bill is Coming Due… on Project Hyperion. Ariane Austin discovers she and her friends Marc, Simon, and Wu Kung are crippled after their battles in Challenges of the Deeps, unable to use their Arena-born powers. The newly-embodied Hyperion AI, Dr. Alexander Fairchild, is working with a Molothos officer to undermine the Faction of Humanity… while he also pulls deadly strings back home in the Solar System. The insane Hyperion Maria-Susanna is active at last, and someone has murdered one of the Champions of the Arena even as he was coming to meet with Marc DuQuesne. All of these events are related, and the collision of such forces will shake the entirety of the Arena, and beyond, as they find that everything, everything, is affected by the long, dark shadows of Hyperion.
Ryk E. Spoor was born in Omaha, Nebraska, and has lived in South Dakota, Georgia, New York, and Pennsylvania, he became a playtesting consultant and writer for the Wizards of the Coast, the leading publisher of role-playing games and related novels. He now lives in East Greenbush, NY, working as a technical proposal writer for a high-tech R&D firm, and spending his non-writing time with his wife and sons. Baen published his first novel, Digital Knight, in 2003.
Shadows of Hyperion by Ryk E. Spoor., 512 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-629-4, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook.
