"Siege of Hearts," by June Calvin, Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of Siege of Hearts by June Calvin. This book is published by Histria Romance, an imprint of Histria Books dedicated to outstanding books in the romance genre.
In the sweeping romance of Siege of Hearts, Amanda Garfield, a young woman of grace and wit, finds her heart ensnared by the dashing Lord Jack Maitland. She is convinced, however, that his affections lie with her radiant sister. Determined to guard her heart, Amanda steers clear of Lord Jack, until fate intervenes. A cunning ruse by a meddling guest leaves Amanda and Jack stranded overnight on a secluded island. As dawn breaks, they face the whispers of scandal. To protect her reputation, a proposal of marriage is on the horizon. But is it just a convenience, or could it be the love she’s longed for? Join Amanda on her journey of heartache, discovery, and the chance of true love in this enthralling tale of passion, choice, and destiny.
June Calvin lives in Oklahoma City with her husband of 61 years, Don. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, June held a variety of jobs including a teacher of the gifted and talented, before discovering the world of Regency romance. Finally realizing what she wanted to be when she grew up, she wrote 12 Regency romances for Signet before retiring. Today her chief interests are homemaking, gardening, and enjoying her late-in-life grandson. She is excited to prepare her Regencies for modern audiences!.
Siege of Hearts by June Calvin, 250 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-414-3, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
In the sweeping romance of Siege of Hearts, Amanda Garfield, a young woman of grace and wit, finds her heart ensnared by the dashing Lord Jack Maitland. She is convinced, however, that his affections lie with her radiant sister. Determined to guard her heart, Amanda steers clear of Lord Jack, until fate intervenes. A cunning ruse by a meddling guest leaves Amanda and Jack stranded overnight on a secluded island. As dawn breaks, they face the whispers of scandal. To protect her reputation, a proposal of marriage is on the horizon. But is it just a convenience, or could it be the love she’s longed for? Join Amanda on her journey of heartache, discovery, and the chance of true love in this enthralling tale of passion, choice, and destiny.
June Calvin lives in Oklahoma City with her husband of 61 years, Don. A graduate of the University of Oklahoma, June held a variety of jobs including a teacher of the gifted and talented, before discovering the world of Regency romance. Finally realizing what she wanted to be when she grew up, she wrote 12 Regency romances for Signet before retiring. Today her chief interests are homemaking, gardening, and enjoying her late-in-life grandson. She is excited to prepare her Regencies for modern audiences!.
Siege of Hearts by June Calvin, 250 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-414-3, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories