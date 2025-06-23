Authors Kim Mung and Hakeem Brown’s New Book, "Revealed and Perceived: Four Perspectives," Explores Different Biblical Interpretations to Challenge Conventional Teachings

Recent release “Revealed and Perceived: Four Perspectives” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Kim Mung and Hakeem Brown is a compelling discussion that explores different perspectives on debated Biblical doctrine to examine the Word of God through a new lens that can make studying faith more personal for one’s own journey to the Lord.