Authors Kim Mung and Hakeem Brown’s New Book, "Revealed and Perceived: Four Perspectives," Explores Different Biblical Interpretations to Challenge Conventional Teachings
Recent release “Revealed and Perceived: Four Perspectives” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Kim Mung and Hakeem Brown is a compelling discussion that explores different perspectives on debated Biblical doctrine to examine the Word of God through a new lens that can make studying faith more personal for one’s own journey to the Lord.
Bowling Green, KY, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kim Mung, who holds a BA in Religion and is pursuing a Masters of Divinity from Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan, and Hakeem Brown, who holds a BA in English with an emphasis in writing and a minor in graphic design, also from Andrews University, have completed their new book, “Revealed and Perceived: Four Perspectives”: a fascinating read that aims to shine a light on the various perspectives in the world of faith today and see how they measure against the Word of God.
Born and raised in the country of Myanmar (Burma), Kim Mung has served as an interpreter, NAD Zomi Adventist youth director, teacher, preacher, and community volunteer. He believes that anyone can work for the Lord, regardless of their circumstances, just by using what they have. Mung is happily married to Niang Nem and loves playing soccer and chess.
Hakeem Brown was born and raised in Tampa, Florida, and has been an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church since his youth. Hakeem has always had a passion for creative endeavors, including drawing, painting, writing, and digital design. He considers himself a lifelong learner who loves supporting others who need their story out there or have a message of truth to share.
“Many preachers and teachers will say there are only two sides to every story and argument from the Bible. Right and wrong. Their way and your way,” write Mung and Brown. “But [we] challenge this notion by inspecting doctrines, passages, and topics from four prevailing comparative and contrasting perspectives. You may not agree with some of these perspectives. [We] don’t even agree with some of them. But [we] believe you cannot come to the full truth until you give voice to all perspectives. The perspectives presented in this book are not the only ones you can have, but they are the most commonly held beliefs on the topics being discussed. Ultimately, every perspective must be measured by God’s Word. If you’re a believer hungry for more understanding, a nonbeliever seeking for the truth, or just someone who feels there is more to God’s Word than has been told, this book is for you.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Kim Mung and Hakeem Brown’s enlightening series offers a fresh new approach to Biblical doctrine, inviting readers to actively engage with God’s Word on a deeper, more personal level. Perfect for church leaders, theology scholars, or anyone searching for their own connection with the Lord, “Revealed and Perceived: Four Perspectives” is a vital resource that will enrich one’s understanding and challenge one’s assumptions.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "Revealed and Perceived: Four Perspectives" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
