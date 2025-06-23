Paul J. Chandler’s Newly Released "Battling Demons: My Story" is a Compelling Firsthand Account of Spiritual Warfare Grounded in Personal Testimony and Biblical Truth
“Battling Demons: My Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul J. Chandler is a thought-provoking narrative that explores the reality of demonic forces, sharing personal encounters and biblical guidance to help readers understand and confront spiritual darkness.
Oak Hill, OH, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Battling Demons: My Story”: a powerful and enlightening testimony of one man’s personal experiences with spiritual warfare. “Battling Demons: My Story” is the creation of published author, Paul J. Chandler, a dedicated husband, father of two, grandfather to one, and career firefighter/paramedic. Residing in Southeastern Ohio, he enjoys cattle ranching and camping with his wife.
Paul J. Chandler shares, “The majority of people in the world do not believe that there are actual demons in the world. They are around you in such large numbers that you would be scared to come out of your home and walk around. There is even a high percentage of people that identify themselves as Christians that don’t believe they exist. They just believe that demons are a figurehead of evil used to scare you.
Third world countries know more about demons than the civilized world. That statement tells you how much education we need on this subject. It’s part of God’s Word also, and it isn’t talked about enough if at all.
“Join me as I tell you about some of my own personal experiences with them and tell you what the Bible says about them. It will tell you what they are and how they will torment you. It also explains how you can recognize them and how you can cast them out into the arid places. They are real, and they know their jobs well.
God has tasked me with writing this book and to go around telling my experiences and that they are real.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul J. Chandler’s new book offers a bold and candid examination of spiritual warfare, calling readers to greater awareness, preparation, and faith through firsthand insight and biblical truth.
Consumers can purchase “Battling Demons: My Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Battling Demons: My Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
