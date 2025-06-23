Frantz Fortune’s Newly Released "Calling from the Cross" is a Heartfelt Bilingual Prayer Guide Designed for Spiritual Reflection and Renewal
“Calling from the Cross” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frantz Fortune is a thoughtful resource that encourages believers to deepen their prayer life and remain spiritually vigilant through meaningful devotionals and prayers presented in both English and French.
Bethlehem, PA, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Calling from the Cross”: a powerful tool for reflection, guidance, and spiritual nourishment. “Calling from the Cross” is the creation of published author, Frantz Fortune, a certified nurse assistant originally from Haiti, and a devoted father of two adult children. Now living in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania with his wife, Suprilia, he enjoys the rain, walking, reading the Bible, and has a passion for serving others—especially by feeding the elderly in nursing homes.
Fortune shares, “Calling from the Cross is a bilingual prayer book for reflection and guidance. Among all other benefits, praying is a tangible way for Christians to stay awake and watchful. This book is like a medicine bottle containing antidote capsules to mitigate the toxic impact of the ego on the soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frantz Fortune’s new book is a spiritually enriching collection intended to inspire readers in their walk of faith and encourage introspective prayer across language and cultural boundaries.
Consumers can purchase “Calling from the Cross” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Calling from the Cross,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories