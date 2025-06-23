Irma J. Watkins’s Newly Released "Innocent Victim of a Deadly Crime" is an Inspiring Testimony of Faith, Healing, and Spiritual Resilience
“Innocent Victim of a Deadly Crime” from Christian Faith Publishing author Irma J. Watkins is a powerful and heartfelt memoir designed to uplift readers and point them toward hope, healing, and transformation through God’s grace.
Lake Butler, FL, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “Innocent Victim of a Deadly Crime”: a compelling and faith-filled narrative that offers encouragement to those facing life’s most difficult trials. “Innocent Victim of a Deadly Crime” is the creation of published author, Irma J. Watkins, a retiree who serves as a member of community outreach working ministry in Lake Butler, Florida.
Watkins shares, “This book, Innocent Victim of a Deadly Crime, was written to encourage and delight the souls of many, that people would be healed, delivered, and set free, that their faith will be build up and bring blessings to family and their household, and have hope believing that God can do all things and discover the simple, practical steps they need to take toward having a changed life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irma J. Watkins’s new book is a moving testimony filled with spiritual insight and personal experience, crafted to inspire readers to hold onto faith in the midst of pain and uncertainty.
Consumers can purchase “Innocent Victim of a Deadly Crime” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Innocent Victim of a Deadly Crime,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
