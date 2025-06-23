Davinna K. Wilberg & Mosetta Penick Phillips-Cermak, PhD’s New Book, “How Christopher T. Twinkles Came To Be,” Follows a Teddy Bear That Comes to Life on an Alien Planet
Pilot Point, TX, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “How Christopher T. Twinkles Came To Be,” a novel that promises to captivate readers with its blend of whimsy and realism. Co-authored by the fresh voice of Davinna K. Wilberg and the seasoned expertise of Mosetta M. Penick Phillips-Cermak, Ph.D., this book is a testament to the power of collaboration and imagination.
The story unfolds around Christopher T. Twinkles, a character whose journey is as extraordinary as his name. Readers young and old will be drawn into a world where the lines between fantasy and reality blur, thanks to the astonishingly realistic illustrations by Larria Patterson. These visuals leap off the page, bringing the tale to life in a way that is rarely seen in contemporary literature.
Published by Fulton Books, “How Christopher T. Twinkles Came To Be” is more than just a story; it’s an experience that will resonate with anyone who believes in the magic of storytelling. The novel is available for purchase at major bookstores and online retailers.
About the Authors: Davinna K. Wilberg emerges as a new voice in the literary world, bringing a fresh perspective and an innate talent for weaving tales that speak to the heart. Mosetta M. Penick Phillips-Cermak, Ph.D., brings her wealth of experience and literary acumen to the table, ensuring that the narrative depth matches the visual splendor.
About the Illustrator: Larria Patterson is renowned for her ability to create illustrations that are not only beautiful but also tell a story in their own right. Her work in “How Christopher T. Twinkles Came To Be” sets a new standard for illustrative art in novels.
Readers who wish to experience this enduring work can purchase “How Christopher T. Twinkles Came To Be” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
