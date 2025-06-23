Leandrew Baillum’s New Book, “From EastFalls To Hollywood. The Worldwide Swap and Trade-The Gift Challenge,” Explores a New Gaming Experience Designed to Connect People
New Castle, DE, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Leandrew Baillum, a determined father with a passion for board and social networking games who has a solid educational foundation in game design and software engineering, has completed his most recent book, “From EastFalls To Hollywood. The Worldwide Swap and Trade-The Gift Challenge”: a riveting tale that follows one man’s journey to develop a new social network phenomenon to connect people from all walks of life in an unprecedented gaming experience.
“In Act 1, we follow Leandrew’s journey from a challenging neighborhood to the inception of his groundbreaking challenge,” writes the author. “The audience witnesses his brief struggles, both personal and professional, as he strives to unite the world through his love of gaming. The birth of the challenge sets the stage for a worldwide gaming community to embark on a thrilling quest, collecting tokens, building inventories of each other, and competing for an extraordinary gift giveaway.
“As the story unfolds, the challenge takes on a life of its own, gripping the gaming industry and captivating players globally. ‘The Worldwide Swap and Trade the Gift Challenge’ becomes more than just a game—it becomes a testament to the power of dreams, determination, and the unifying force of technology.”
Published by Fulton Books, Leandrew Baillum’s book is written in the format of a screenplay, and weaves together excitement, entertainment, and a heartfelt exploration of human connections, promising a riveting experience that will resonate with a broad audience.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From EastFalls To Hollywood. The Worldwide Swap and Trade-The Gift Challenge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
