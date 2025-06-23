Alexis Evon’s New Book, “The Last Bee Home,” is a Heartfelt Story of a Worker Bee Who Manages to Find Her Way Back Home with the Help of Her New Friend, the Moon
New York, NY, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Alexis Evon, who has a lifelong love for magick and the moon, has completed her most recent book, “The Last Bee Home”: a riveting story that follows a worker bee who is able to find her way back to her hive with the help of the moon.
“After a long day of collecting pollen, a tenacious bee gets stranded in the rapidly growing darkness,” writes Evon. “She must find her peace and inner resolve, with a bit of help from a new friend, in order to return home safely.”
Published by Fulton Books, Alexis Evon’s book is a beautiful story that aims to remind readers that, although life can be challenging and messages can be dark, they are stronger than they think, and belief is an incredible power. And that there's always enough time for one deep breath. With colorful artwork to help bring Evon’s story to life, “The Last Bee Home” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this meaningful tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Last Bee Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
