Dean Baltzell’s New Book, "Cowboy Claus," is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Novel That Follows One Man’s Journey to Find His Family and Learn How to Truly Love Himself
Pensacola, FL, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Dean Baltzell, who served in the US Air Force and spent over twenty years in the restaurant business in management and as district supervisor, has completed his most recent book, “Cowboy Claus”: a compelling novel that centers around a young man’s journey through life as he finds family and healing, and learns the importance of loving himself.
“Travis Cause’s life took a few turns—for the worst, good, and best,” writes Baltzell. “This is the story about his life and about how his best friend, Sam, changed his life. How Travis’s heart was healed and how he found his wife and family again one Christmas. He had no idea his life would take such a turn.
“His songs and character inspired the world. Everyone loved him but himself, until that last Christmas.”
Published by Fulton Books, Dean Baltzell’s book will captivate readers as they follow Travis’s journey to find himself and discover who he truly is. Emotionally stirring and character-driven, “Cowboy Claus” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Cowboy Claus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
