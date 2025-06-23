Julie Harrold’s New Book, “JuJu B and Shug - Best Friends,” is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Girls Who Enjoy Spending Time Doing All Sorts of Fun Activities Together
Clinton, IL, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Julie Harrold has completed her most recent book, “JuJu B and Shug - Best Friends”: a heartfelt story that centers around two little girls who spend all their time together. From telling jokes to rocking out and playing music, JuJu B and Shug always find a fun way to fill their days with some new adventure.
“Meet two girls that will make you smile, dance, laugh, and much more as you discover what it takes to be best friends,” shares Harrold. “Read along and start your adventure with Juju B and Shug.”
Published by Fulton Books, Julie Harrold’s book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on this fun-filled tale. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Harrold’s story to life, “JuJu B and Shug - Best Friends” is sure to delight readers, inspiring them to try new activities with their best friends, just like JuJu B and Shug.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “JuJu B and Shug - Best Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Meet two girls that will make you smile, dance, laugh, and much more as you discover what it takes to be best friends,” shares Harrold. “Read along and start your adventure with Juju B and Shug.”
Published by Fulton Books, Julie Harrold’s book will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on this fun-filled tale. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Harrold’s story to life, “JuJu B and Shug - Best Friends” is sure to delight readers, inspiring them to try new activities with their best friends, just like JuJu B and Shug.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “JuJu B and Shug - Best Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories