K.B. Houston’s New Book, “The Hunted,” Follows One Woman’s Attempts to Escape a Dangerous Enemy That Will Stop at Nothing to Hunt Her Down and Endanger All That She Loves
Kansas City, MO, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author K.B. Houston, who holds a degree in fashion, has completed her most recent book, “The Hunted”: a gripping novel that follows Valerie, a young woman who finds herself on the run from a dangerous woman bent on destroying her, only to turn the tide and turn her hunter into her prey.
“Leaving the compound was supposed to give me and my friends a sense of safety and security, and it did…for them, at least,” writes Houston. “I know Lucinda won’t stop hunting me, no matter how long it takes her or what tactics she has to use. The island can only protect me for so long before she forces me off it, only she won’t have to force me. I know now that I have no choice but to kill her, even if I have to die with her. Everest will fight with his life to protect me, but I’ll fight harder to keep his heart beating. I’ll sacrifice myself to save him, to save my family, and all I can hope for in the end is a world without Lucinda.”
Published by Fulton Books, K.B. Houston’s book will captivate readers with each turn of the page as they follow along on Valerie’s desperate attempts to stop Lucinda, no matter the personal cost. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Hunted” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leading them to a shocking conclusion they won’t see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Hunted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
