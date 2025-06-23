David E. Waddell’s New Book, "Frontier Justice," is a Riveting Novel That Follows One Man’s Search for Vengeance Following the Murder of His Wife, White Flower
Akron, OH, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David E. Waddell, a loving husband and father who earned a BA in History from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a Juris Doctor from Thomas Cooley Law School in Lansing, Michigan, has completed his most recent book, “Frontier Justice”: a compelling tale set against the backdrop of the American frontier that follows one man as he sets out to avenge his wife and kill the hostiles responsible for the vicious attack that ended her life.
“Remington lived six happy years in Wyoming with his wife, White Flower,” writes Waddell. “But one day, Remington’s life was turned upside down when a small band of hostile Indians, led by a chief named Running Bear, raped and killed White Flower before they retreated to the Black Hills of the Dakota Territory. After losing his wife, Remington had only vengeance on his mind. He swore he would never rest until he killed Running Bear, along with all the hostile Indians that helped kill and rape his beloved wife, White Flower. But before Remington could seek vengeance against Running Bear, he had to help the defenders of Fort Weathers fight off attacks by hostile Sioux and Cheyenne warriors. With the Cheyenne and Sioux on the war path and Fort Weathers under siege, will Remington get his vengeance against Running Bear, or will he die trying to?”
Published by Fulton Books, David E. Waddell’s book will transport readers as they follow along on Remington’s attempts to avenge his wife, no matter the cost. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Frontier Justice” promises to keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Frontier Justice” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Categories