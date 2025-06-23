Author C. C. Kreeper’s New Book, “The Lost Souls of Fredonia: A Novel,” is a Thrilling Novel That Centers Around a Small Town Turned Upside Down in the Name of Vengeance
Recent release “The Lost Souls of Fredonia: A Novel” from Newman Springs Publishing author C. C. Kreeper is gripping tale that follows Mr. Formizano, a man living in the quiet town of Fredonia who is hellbent on seeking out revenge against those that have wronged him. Willing to stop at nothing to achieve this, Mr. Formizano summons help to enact his plot against anyone who stands in his way.
New York, NY, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- C. C. Kreeper has completed his new book, “The Lost Souls of Fredonia: A Novel”: a compelling novel of revenge that centers around one man’s quest for vengeance and justice against those who have wronged him, turning his small sleepy town into a den of violence and bloodlust.
“In the small quiet town of Fredonia, things are about to get loud and nasty,” writes Kreeper. “Not wanting to bring back his evil past, the tragedy of his loved one’s soul will not rest. Mr. Formizano now must seek justice his way. It is time to torture and kill these teenage punks, parents, lawmen, or anybody who gets in his path! Helping him in his quest for vengeance, he summons a cast of misfits too unreal to believe. These unique villains, along with the unique characters, violence, and killings, will teach one thing: don’t ever, ever piss off a wizard!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, C. C. Kreeper’s riveting tale will transport readers as they follow along on Mr. Formizano’s dark journey as he seeks out his twisted sense of justice against his enemies. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Lost Souls of Fredonia: A Novel” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Lost Souls of Fredonia: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
