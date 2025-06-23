Author C. C. Kreeper’s New Book, “The Lost Souls of Fredonia: A Novel,” is a Thrilling Novel That Centers Around a Small Town Turned Upside Down in the Name of Vengeance

Recent release “The Lost Souls of Fredonia: A Novel” from Newman Springs Publishing author C. C. Kreeper is gripping tale that follows Mr. Formizano, a man living in the quiet town of Fredonia who is hellbent on seeking out revenge against those that have wronged him. Willing to stop at nothing to achieve this, Mr. Formizano summons help to enact his plot against anyone who stands in his way.