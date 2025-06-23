Authors Dawn Rabideau and Della Baas’s new book “The Rise of a Tiny Winged Dragon” is a heartfelt story of dragons that encourages readers to embrace their individuality.
Recent release “The Rise of a Tiny Winged Dragon” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Dawn Rabideau and Della Baas is a charming story that centers around Aerius, a young dragon with a small wing that he is constantly bullied for. But when his mother and treasure are both threatened by a vicious dragon, Aerius must use his unique wings to help save the day.
Wichita Falls, TX, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dawn Rabideau and Della Baas, two mothers who share a passion for helping others navigate the challenges of judgment and bullying, have completed their new book “The Rise of a Tiny Winged Dragon”: a captivating story of a young dragon who rises above his bullies and uses his unique tiny wing to help save the day.
“When young Aerius, a vulnerable young dragon, faces cruel taunts from his peers, he must summon the bravery to stand tall and celebrate his individuality,” write Rabideau and Baas. “Guided by the wisdom of his loving father and mother and support of his sister, Astrid, Aerius learns that kindness, compassion, and self-love are the most powerful magic of all.
“Join Aerius on his heartwarming journey to embrace his unique gifts and never let the flames of bullying extinguish his radiant light.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dawn Rabideau and Della Baas’s engaging tale is inspired by their shared desire to help young readers gain both compassion for others and confidence in themselves through nurturing, heartfelt narratives. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Rabideau and Baas’s story to life, “The Rise of a Tiny Winged Dragon” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping them to discover the importance of both embracing and celebrating one’s differences.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Rise of a Tiny Winged Dragon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories