Authors Dawn Rabideau and Della Baas’s new book “The Rise of a Tiny Winged Dragon” is a heartfelt story of dragons that encourages readers to embrace their individuality.

Recent release “The Rise of a Tiny Winged Dragon” from Newman Springs Publishing authors Dawn Rabideau and Della Baas is a charming story that centers around Aerius, a young dragon with a small wing that he is constantly bullied for. But when his mother and treasure are both threatened by a vicious dragon, Aerius must use his unique wings to help save the day.