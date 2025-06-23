Author Cory Baker’s New Book, "Modern-Day Job," is an Autobiographical Work That Shares the Author’s Journey Through Addiction with the Help of His Faith
Recent release “Modern-Day Job” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cory Baker offers a unique look into the author’s firsthand experience dealing with addiction and navigating recovery led by his ultimate faith in God.
York, PA, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cory Baker, who is from Pennsylvania, has completed his new book, “Modern-Day Job”: a compelling work that takes readers through the author’s life story—all-star wrestling, football, the Marines, addiction, and faith.
Author Cory Baker shares, “I named this book Modern-Day Job not because I’m comparing myself to Job’s struggles or what he lost—all his animals, his fortune. The devil put painful boils on his skin, and yet Job wouldn’t denounce God nor curse God. I am the same way. I promised, no matter what I went through in life, I would not blame God. No matter what it was. God is my comfort, my shield, and my Creator. The devil might as well move on to the next person because I will not budge. That’s a fact. I may have felt like giving up or cursing the day I was born, but I would not blame him for my problems. We live in Satan’s world. This is his world until the Lord comes back and takes it.”
He continues, “I don’t want people to think that I believe I’m actually Job. Our faith is similar, that’s all. When I was in jail, on the tablet, searching for Psalms, I looked in the index, and it said 414. So I scrolled to tab 414, thinking it would be the book of Psalms. Nope. Guess what? You got it—the book of Job. So that was my answer.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cory Baker’s memorable work reminds readers of the power of faith.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Modern-Day Job” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
