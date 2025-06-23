Author Gus Maldonado’s New Book, "Spoiled Rotten," is a Compelling Memoir That Documents the Struggles the Author Endured While Growing Up with a Spoiled Brother
Recent release “Spoiled Rotten” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gus Maldonado is a stirring and thought-provoking true story that explores the difficulties the author faced while growing up with a brother who was extremely spoiled. By sharing his story, Maldonado explores how spoiling a child can cause lasting impacts on family dynamics.
El Paso, TX, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Gus Maldonado has completed his new book, “Spoiled Rotten”: a gripping autobiographical account that follows the author through his adolescence as he grows up with a spoiled older brother, witnessing how this creates a negative impact on his relationship with his brother as well as his family as a whole.
“This is a true story of my life growing up with a very badly spoiled older brother, from childhood to adulthood,” writes Maldonado. “If my story can help just one family from spoiling their kids as they grow up, giving them anything they want, just so the parents don’t have to be bothered, instead of teaching them values and responsibilities—if my story can help, it will have made all my miseries growing up all worthwhile.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gus Maldonado’s enthralling tale emphasizes the importance of instilling one’s children with values and life lessons as a way to set them up for success instead of spoiling them. Deeply personal and candid, “Spoiled Rotten” is a powerful wake up call for parents to help them see the danger in spoiling their children rotten.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Spoiled Rotten” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“This is a true story of my life growing up with a very badly spoiled older brother, from childhood to adulthood,” writes Maldonado. “If my story can help just one family from spoiling their kids as they grow up, giving them anything they want, just so the parents don’t have to be bothered, instead of teaching them values and responsibilities—if my story can help, it will have made all my miseries growing up all worthwhile.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gus Maldonado’s enthralling tale emphasizes the importance of instilling one’s children with values and life lessons as a way to set them up for success instead of spoiling them. Deeply personal and candid, “Spoiled Rotten” is a powerful wake up call for parents to help them see the danger in spoiling their children rotten.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Spoiled Rotten” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories