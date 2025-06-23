Author Gus Maldonado’s New Book, "Spoiled Rotten," is a Compelling Memoir That Documents the Struggles the Author Endured While Growing Up with a Spoiled Brother

Recent release “Spoiled Rotten” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gus Maldonado is a stirring and thought-provoking true story that explores the difficulties the author faced while growing up with a brother who was extremely spoiled. By sharing his story, Maldonado explores how spoiling a child can cause lasting impacts on family dynamics.