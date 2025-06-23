Author Keith Brown’s New Book, “The Sweet Tone Tots: The Greatest Kids Jazz Band In The World,” is a Charming Children’s Story About Siblings Who Share a Love for Jazz
Recent release “The Sweet Tone Tots: The Greatest Kids Jazz Band In The World” from Newman Springs Publishing author Keith Brown introduces Melvin and Mary, a brother and sister duo who learned to love jazz from their parents. Growing up, their home is filled with the sounds of musicians such as Miles Davis, Billie Holiday, and Christian McBride, to name a few.
Ft. Washington, MD, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Keith Brown, who was born in Washington, DC, has completed his new book, “The Sweet Tone Tots: The Greatest Kids Jazz Band In The World”: a memorable and engaging children’s story about a family that celebrates jazz.
When it’s time for Melvin and Mary to go to sleep for the night, something magical happens. Every night, the kids seem to have the same dream: Their small backyard clubhouse transforms into Sweet Tones Jazz Club House to entertain their neighborhood friends. Joining them on stage are a few of their best friends—Jacqueline, Charles, and Louise. The five friends become amazing jazz artists known as the Sweet Tone Tots, the greatest kids’ jazz band in the world. They each have the ability to play multiple instruments. The jazz club is the talk of the neighborhood, and the Sweet Tone Tots are having the time of their lives playing for their friends.
Author Keith Brown shares, “This book is a story about siblings Melvin and Mary who love jazz music, influenced by their parents. At night, they dream their backyard clubhouse transforms into ‘Sweet Tones Jazz Club House’ where they and their friends perform as ‘THE SWEET TONE TOTS,’ The Greatest Kids’ Jazz Band. Each morning, they wake up with smiles, recalling their dream performances.”
He continues, “The Sweet Tone Tots aims to inspire children’s interest in jazz music by featuring characters who perform with famous jazz artists like Miles Davis and Christian McBride. Each book concludes with a kid-friendly biography and photo of the featured artist. An animated jazz video accompanies the book featuring the animated jazz star. The book and video work together to create an engaging learning experience for young readers.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Keith Brown’s magical tale features vibrant illustrations that bring the characters and story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Sweet Tone Tots: The Greatest Kids Jazz Band In The World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
When it’s time for Melvin and Mary to go to sleep for the night, something magical happens. Every night, the kids seem to have the same dream: Their small backyard clubhouse transforms into Sweet Tones Jazz Club House to entertain their neighborhood friends. Joining them on stage are a few of their best friends—Jacqueline, Charles, and Louise. The five friends become amazing jazz artists known as the Sweet Tone Tots, the greatest kids’ jazz band in the world. They each have the ability to play multiple instruments. The jazz club is the talk of the neighborhood, and the Sweet Tone Tots are having the time of their lives playing for their friends.
Author Keith Brown shares, “This book is a story about siblings Melvin and Mary who love jazz music, influenced by their parents. At night, they dream their backyard clubhouse transforms into ‘Sweet Tones Jazz Club House’ where they and their friends perform as ‘THE SWEET TONE TOTS,’ The Greatest Kids’ Jazz Band. Each morning, they wake up with smiles, recalling their dream performances.”
He continues, “The Sweet Tone Tots aims to inspire children’s interest in jazz music by featuring characters who perform with famous jazz artists like Miles Davis and Christian McBride. Each book concludes with a kid-friendly biography and photo of the featured artist. An animated jazz video accompanies the book featuring the animated jazz star. The book and video work together to create an engaging learning experience for young readers.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Keith Brown’s magical tale features vibrant illustrations that bring the characters and story to life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Sweet Tone Tots: The Greatest Kids Jazz Band In The World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories