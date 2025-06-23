Author Keith Brown’s New Book, “The Sweet Tone Tots: The Greatest Kids Jazz Band In The World,” is a Charming Children’s Story About Siblings Who Share a Love for Jazz

Recent release “The Sweet Tone Tots: The Greatest Kids Jazz Band In The World” from Newman Springs Publishing author Keith Brown introduces Melvin and Mary, a brother and sister duo who learned to love jazz from their parents. Growing up, their home is filled with the sounds of musicians such as Miles Davis, Billie Holiday, and Christian McBride, to name a few.