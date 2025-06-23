Author Pete Rendina’s New Book, "Manifesting through Faith," Was Developed to Help Readers Who Are Struggling Come to God and Understand What They Truly Want from Life
Recent release “Manifesting through Faith” from Covenant Books author Pete Rendina is an inspiring and faithful work that gives great insight into the manifesting process through prayer and God.
Monroe, MI, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pete Rendina, who earned a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Michigan, has completed his new book, “Manifesting through Faith”: a faith-affirming work that inspires readers to manifest things into their lives through God but also manifest the things into their lives that fit into God’s specific plan for them.
Author Pete Rendina writes, “In a world of fast-paced living, it seems our minds can become set to autopilot. Our thoughts are flowing freely, without us even acknowledging what we are thinking. We lose ourselves as we mindlessly scroll through social media, reading the majority of negative comments. Our minds consume so much information on a daily basis, and most of this information goes unnoticed. We simply take it in, and it subconsciously takes our minds to a place where we may feel stuck in a monotonous routine. We lose connection with people, and we lose our connection with God.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pete Rendina’s new book teaches readers to let their faith guide them toward God’s plan.
Readers can purchase “Manifesting through Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
