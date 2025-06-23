Author Christopher Michael Thompson’s New Book, "Not Yet," Centers Around a Marriage Strained as Both Husband and Wife Seek Validation Outside of Their Family Life

Recent release “Not Yet” from Covenant Books author Christopher Michael Thompson centers around a married couple who find their relationship on the rocks when the husband enlists in the Army Reserve, pulling him away from the home. Left on her own, his wife Nadine seeks validation outside the home as well, causing the two partners to become adrift and ignorant of each other's needs.