Author Christopher Michael Thompson’s New Book, "Not Yet," Centers Around a Marriage Strained as Both Husband and Wife Seek Validation Outside of Their Family Life
Recent release “Not Yet” from Covenant Books author Christopher Michael Thompson centers around a married couple who find their relationship on the rocks when the husband enlists in the Army Reserve, pulling him away from the home. Left on her own, his wife Nadine seeks validation outside the home as well, causing the two partners to become adrift and ignorant of each other's needs.
Cullman, AL, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Christopher Michael Thompson, a dedicated Christian, father, and husband, has completed his new book, “Not Yet”: a poignant and compelling novel that follows the Trembles, a married couple whose complacency with their lives causes them both to look outside of their family in order to fulfill their needs, cause harm to their relationship that they may or may not be able to repair.
Author Christopher Michael Thompson focus shifted preeminently toward time within the home, with the family, following the Covid-19 pandemic. Working bi-vocationally in retail, the author also serves his community as youth director in a church within his hometown and is enrolled in online college courses, part-time, at TMU. When he isn’t preparing sermons or first drafts, Michael shares in the blessing of raising four wonderful children with wife DeAndrea, as well as co-parenting his stepdaughter, whom he has had the pleasure of sharing life with, from the time she was three.
“The head of the Tremble family, seeking a reprieve from the mundane, tough sledging of family life, enlists in the Army Reserve,” writes Thompson. “The redoubled effort to seek camaraderie and excitement outside of the family foists the lion’s share of the home onto wife, Nadine. The two adrift at sea, each rowing opposite one another in the canoe of life, will it be readily apparent that the embers of intimacy and love are diminishing? Will Mr. Tremble be able to see the unspoken requests of Nadine’s heart, or will she too find validation outside of being a wife and mother? The bonds of marriage are fully pushed upon and tested, leaving one to wonder, ‘Do we truly mean “for better or worse,” or do we only mean it for the better?’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christopher Michael Thompson’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this story of a marriage torn apart and the two responsible for repairing it or letting it be destroyed for good. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Not Yet” is sure to resonate with readers who have endured their own marital and relationship struggles, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “Not Yet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Christopher Michael Thompson focus shifted preeminently toward time within the home, with the family, following the Covid-19 pandemic. Working bi-vocationally in retail, the author also serves his community as youth director in a church within his hometown and is enrolled in online college courses, part-time, at TMU. When he isn’t preparing sermons or first drafts, Michael shares in the blessing of raising four wonderful children with wife DeAndrea, as well as co-parenting his stepdaughter, whom he has had the pleasure of sharing life with, from the time she was three.
“The head of the Tremble family, seeking a reprieve from the mundane, tough sledging of family life, enlists in the Army Reserve,” writes Thompson. “The redoubled effort to seek camaraderie and excitement outside of the family foists the lion’s share of the home onto wife, Nadine. The two adrift at sea, each rowing opposite one another in the canoe of life, will it be readily apparent that the embers of intimacy and love are diminishing? Will Mr. Tremble be able to see the unspoken requests of Nadine’s heart, or will she too find validation outside of being a wife and mother? The bonds of marriage are fully pushed upon and tested, leaving one to wonder, ‘Do we truly mean “for better or worse,” or do we only mean it for the better?’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christopher Michael Thompson’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this story of a marriage torn apart and the two responsible for repairing it or letting it be destroyed for good. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Not Yet” is sure to resonate with readers who have endured their own marital and relationship struggles, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “Not Yet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories