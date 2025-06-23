Authors Patrick Diorio and Arianna Sidway’s New Book, “The Integrated Self: Your Guide to Authentic Personal and Spiritual Growth,” Explores Balancing One’s Ego and Soul
Recent release “The Integrated Self: Your Guide to Authentic Personal and Spiritual Growth” from Covenant Books authors Patrick Diorio and Arianna Sidway is a fascinating and compelling guide that aims to help readers discover their true authentic self by finding balance and acceptance between both their ego and soul.
Boulder, CO, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Diorio, a life coach and registered psychotherapist in the state of Colorado, and Arianna Sidway, a board-certified holistic health coach continuing her education to receive her doctorate and PhD in natural medicine, have completed their new book, “The Integrated Self: Your Guide to Authentic Personal and Spiritual Growth”: is a thought-provoking look at the balance that can be achieved in one’s life by accepting and embracing one’s soul and ego.
Author Arianna Sidway is on a mission to support the evolution of beautiful souls from the inside, which reflects outwardly in our lives. By coaching clients on holistic health of mind, body, and spirit, Arianna connects her clients to their personal power, authentic expression, and abundant mindsets so they can actually thrive, not just survive throughout their human experience. Through concepts like subconscious reprogramming, nervous system regulation, and creating balance, clients are able to finally experience emotional freedom, feel empowered, and express genuine confidence.
Patrick Diorio holds an undergraduate degree in communication and has earned his Master of Arts degree in counseling psychology and counselor education (couple and family) from the University of Colorado Denver. Patrick has experience as a street counselor serving the Denver homeless youths (under eighteen), an internship counselor in an intensive outpatient (IOP) center, and a registered psychotherapist in his private practice, serving adults, teens, and children in individual, group, couple, and family counseling sessions.
“The purpose of ‘The Integrated Self’ is to provide a guide for navigating your human experience consciously through lasting personal and spiritual growth,” write Diorio and Sidway. “Integration of both the Ego and the Soul is what we call the Integrated Self, and balance is a main pillar of the Integrated Self Model. Those on their journeys of growth may experience internal competition between their Ego and Soul. The primary job of your Ego is to keep you safe and validated as you do your best in the world, while your Soul is working on your connection to God and your existence. By accepting and balancing the expression of both the Ego and Soul, you experience less of this competition and find that both can exist and support each other. Through expanding consciousness and rewriting your story, you are able to evolve from your past circumstances, integrate the lessons learned, embrace your belief system, and experience a true expression of who God made you to be… your Authentic Self.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Patrick Diorio and Arianna Sidway’s new book is an enlightening guide that will help readers gain clarity on integrating one’s soul and ego into their lives, creating a newfound balance that will bring them closer to both God and their true selves.
Readers can purchase “The Integrated Self: Your Guide to Authentic Personal and Spiritual Growth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
