Author Jacob Jones’s New Book "Heroes Rising Book 3: Watchtower of Despair and the Hidden Kingdom" Follows a Group of Unlikely Heroes as They Fight to Stop a Dark Ritual
Recent release “Heroes Rising Book 3: Watchtower of Despair and the Hidden Kingdom” from Page Publishing author Jacob Jones is a gripping fantasy novel that centers around the Misfits, a group of heroes, as they scale a dark tower to stop an evil ritual that threatens their realm is to take place. But in the process, they’ll face battles and challenges tougher than they’ve ever experienced.
Lusby, MD, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jacob Jones, who resides in Southern Maryland with his family, where he enjoys anime, movies, video games, sports, and playing Dungeons & Dragons with his friends, has completed his new book, “Heroes Rising Book 3: Watchtower of Despair and the Hidden Kingdom”: a stirring novel that continues the story of a group of heroes who must fight against countless dangers in order to save their world from destruction.
“After the Misfits find the tower where the ritual is possibly taking place, they enter, knowing that the enemy knows they are there,” writes Jones. “As they ascend the building, they stumble upon many dangers that could take their very lives. Dark magic fills the tower, as if someone or something were watching them. Will the tower be too much for them to handle? If they stop the ritual and escape the tower, will they leave the forest, or will they have another task to complete? Will anyone help them if they should need it? Time will tell.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jacob Jones’s enthralling tale is the third installment in the author’s “Heroes Rising” series and promises to transport readers as they follow along on this epic battle of good versus evil. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Heroes Rising Book 3” will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the climactic finale that will keep them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Heroes Rising Book 3: Watchtower of Despair and the Hidden Kingdom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
