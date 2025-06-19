GhostPeek Launches Real-Time Anonymous Instagram Recent Follow Tracker
GhostPeek restores Instagram’s chronological follow list—letting anyone instantly and anonymously see the most recent follows and followers of any public account. No login required for basic use; create an account to upgrade to GhostPeek Pro and click “Reveal” to watch new follows in real time.
Jupiter, FL, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GhostPeek today introduces a new web service restoring transparency to Instagram's "Following" page. Where Instagram now randomizes who you see next, GhostPeek monitors and shows the true order of the most recent follows and followers for any public profile—in real time and without ever requiring you to log in.
Built for the curious, the cautious, or the simply observant, GhostPeek combines scorching speed with a tidy, mobile-first design. Whether you are researching a partner, tracking a friend group, or analyzing influencer behavior, GhostPeek offers the visibility you used to have… then lost.
GhostPeek is free to use—simply input a public username and press "Reveal." Power users can upgrade to GhostPeek Pro to receive pro features such as real-time follow notifications, custom watchlists, and more in-depth activity history. To upgrade to Pro and view these premium features, an account is necessary.
"There was a time in my life when I couldn't tell who just followed someone, and it was driving me crazy," GhostPeek founder Jessie Belle said. "I created GhostPeek so that people can have that information again—anon, securely, and in real-time. And with GhostPeek Pro, you can keep pace with the activity without sweating."
GhostPeek operates solely within your browser—no permissions or downloads. Visit https://ghostpeek.io register for free (or upgrade to Pro), input any public Instagram username, and click "Reveal" to watch the new follows roll in. Thousands have already beta-tested it; now it is your turn.
Jessie Belle
(561) 406-4262
https://ghostpeek.io/
