Author Sroda Harriet Aglagoh’s New Book, “Love. Forgive. Live.: An Inspirational Memoir,” Reveals the Author’s Journey to Find Healing from Her Past Traumas

Recent release “Love. Forgive. Live.: An Inspirational Memoir” from Page Publishing author Sroda Harriet Aglagoh is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects upon her life’s journey, revealing the incredible struggles she endured growing up in Ghana during the 1980s, and how she found peace and healing to help overcome it all.