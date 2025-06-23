Author Sroda Harriet Aglagoh’s New Book, “Love. Forgive. Live.: An Inspirational Memoir,” Reveals the Author’s Journey to Find Healing from Her Past Traumas
Recent release “Love. Forgive. Live.: An Inspirational Memoir” from Page Publishing author Sroda Harriet Aglagoh is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that follows the author as she reflects upon her life’s journey, revealing the incredible struggles she endured growing up in Ghana during the 1980s, and how she found peace and healing to help overcome it all.
New York, NY, June 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sroda Harriet Aglagoh, a family and children’s therapist and life coaching consultant living in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area, has completed her new book, “Love. Forgive. Live.: An Inspirational Memoir”: a powerful and deeply stirring account that explores how the author found healing from her past struggles through following three vital lessons concerning love, forgiveness, and learning to be present in life.
In “Love. Forgive. Live.,” author Sroda Harriet Aglagoh shares her personal story of growing up in Ghana, West Africa, amid the turmoil of the country’s coup in the 1980s. Physical, emotional, and sexual abuse led to trauma-induced panic disorder that plagued her life for many years. Her personal story and current work as a therapist combine to educate and inspire us to live our lives with passion, resilience, and hope.
“In my life today, as I fulfill my calling as a therapist and life coach, honoring the truth of who I am has become even more important,” writes Aglagoh. “This is why I have written this book: to inspire you to honor yourself and live in your truth.
“One night, I had an amazing dream that gave me a lot of peace related to the questions I asked when I was thirteen. I received a message in my dream: Our time here on Earth is supposed to be like going to boarding school. We are in this school to learn three fundamental lessons before we transition to our next form.
The author continues, “As I share these lessons, you will hear my life story throughout the pages. The lessons of Love. Forgive. Live. do not come out of the void. Mine is the story of a young girl who finds her soul’s strength, and I hope as I share my journey, it may encourage you on yours also.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sroda Harriet Aglagoh’s enthralling memoir invites readers to embark on a powerful journey to answer the questions that bring meaning to life. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Love. Forgive. Live.” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Love. Forgive. Live.: An Inspirational Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In “Love. Forgive. Live.,” author Sroda Harriet Aglagoh shares her personal story of growing up in Ghana, West Africa, amid the turmoil of the country’s coup in the 1980s. Physical, emotional, and sexual abuse led to trauma-induced panic disorder that plagued her life for many years. Her personal story and current work as a therapist combine to educate and inspire us to live our lives with passion, resilience, and hope.
“In my life today, as I fulfill my calling as a therapist and life coach, honoring the truth of who I am has become even more important,” writes Aglagoh. “This is why I have written this book: to inspire you to honor yourself and live in your truth.
“One night, I had an amazing dream that gave me a lot of peace related to the questions I asked when I was thirteen. I received a message in my dream: Our time here on Earth is supposed to be like going to boarding school. We are in this school to learn three fundamental lessons before we transition to our next form.
The author continues, “As I share these lessons, you will hear my life story throughout the pages. The lessons of Love. Forgive. Live. do not come out of the void. Mine is the story of a young girl who finds her soul’s strength, and I hope as I share my journey, it may encourage you on yours also.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sroda Harriet Aglagoh’s enthralling memoir invites readers to embark on a powerful journey to answer the questions that bring meaning to life. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Love. Forgive. Live.” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Love. Forgive. Live.: An Inspirational Memoir” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories