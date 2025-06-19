Zenius Corporation Renews GSA Schedule, Reaffirms Commitment to Public Sector Service Excellence
Leesburg, VA, June 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zenius Corporation, a leading provider of grants management and IT solutions, today announced the successful renewal of its GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract, effective July 13,2025. This renewal enables Zenius to continue offering its specialized services to federal, state, and local government agencies through the GSA’s streamlined procurement platform and underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence in public sector service delivery.
The GSA Multiple Award Schedule is a long-term, government-wide contract program that gives public agencies access to vetted vendors and pre-negotiated pricing for a wide range of products and services. Through this renewal, Zenius remains an authorized GSA supplier—enabling federal clients to procure the company’s solutions quickly and confidently via the MAS system. Zenius’s MAS contract (Contract #47QTCA20D00CC) encompasses services in grants management, financial and acquisition management support, and IT modernization—demonstrating the company’s broad capabilities in supporting government transformation initiatives.
In addition to maintaining its GSA Schedule status, Zenius has recently expanded its offering with the introduction of Grants Managed Services (GMS). Launched this month, GMS is a first-of-its-kind comprehensive, end-to-end managed services model designed to support the full lifecycle of grants management. This innovative solution integrates strategic planning, advanced analytics, and low-code IT modernization into one seamless, subscription-based solution. The GMS model enables government agencies and nonprofit- organizations to streamline grant processes, improve operational efficiency, reduce risk, and ensure regulatory compliance through smart automation and AI-driven insights. By adding GMS to its portfolio, Zenius demonstrates a forward-looking approach to serving public sector needs and reinforces its dedication to delivering innovative value to clients.
“Renewing our GSA Schedule is an important milestone that allows us to continue delivering impactful solutions to our public sector clients,” said Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO of Zenius Corporation. “It reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation, efficiency, and measurable value across the programs we support—including our newly launched Grants Managed Services offering.”
About Zenius Corporation
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Leesburg, VA, Zenius Corporation helps organizations transform their visions into practical, innovative solutions that improve performance and outcomes. From grants modernization to emerging technologies, Zenius delivers measurable results across mission-critical domains for federal, state, and local clients.
Contact Information for media inquiries
Phone: +1 (855) ZENIUSC (936-4872)
Email: pamitabh@zeniuscorp.com
Website: https://www.zeniuscorp.com
LinkedIn: Zenius Corporation
Contact
Zenius CorporationContact
Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO
(855)-936-4872 Ext.700
https://www.zeniuscorp.com/
Prasanna Amitabh, Founder and CEO
(855)-936-4872 Ext.700
https://www.zeniuscorp.com/
