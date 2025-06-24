Business Expert Press Launches Photography Business Basics Updated Edition to Help Photographers Thrive Financially
Updated edition released on June 24, 2025 offers creative entrepreneurs a proven blueprint to build their business with intention.
Los Angeles, CA, June 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Photography Business Basics: A Professional Photographer’s Guide to Financial Success launches in a newly revised edition from Business Expert Press, delivering an essential roadmap for photographers ready to transform their passion into a sustainable business.
Co-authored by Natasha Martinez and acclaimed photographer Mark Maryanovich, this accessible, 154-page guide offers a decade of lived experience distilled into ten concise, practical chapters. Readers will learn how to take creative work seriously as a business—without losing the soul behind the lens.
“We wanted to give photographers the tools we wish we’d had at the beginning,” says Martinez. “It’s about empowering artists to support themselves without compromising their creativity.”
Maryanovich, known for his striking portraits of music icons, has worked with clients including Sony and Universal Music. His images have appeared in Rolling Stone, Billboard, and at the Annenberg Space for Photography. Martinez brings years of creative business strategy and collaboration to the writing process, resulting in a resource that speaks to both the artist and the entrepreneur.
Whether you're an emerging freelancer or a mid-career photographer seeking structure, this book provides step-by-step guidance on everything from bookkeeping and pricing to branding and SEO—paired with downloadable tools and templates designed to save time and increase clarity.
What You’ll Learn:
- How to define your version of success—and reverse-engineer it into a real plan
- The most effective way to set your pricing
- How to create client personas and a brand that resonates
- Modern marketing made manageable with a clear, math-based strategy
- SEO and analytics demystified (yes, really)
- How to build a business that runs with intention—not overwhelm
The book includes free downloadable templates:
- Flash & Sales Reports
- Personal Budget Planner
- Target Market Persona Worksheet
- Business Plan Outline
Reviews from Industry Voices:
“This book would have helped me greatly as a young photographer… Natasha and Mark’s invaluable book is perfectly timed. My advice is to use this book as a solid foundation.” - Mark Hemmings, Author of iPhone Photography For Dummies (https://markhemmings.com)
“It's a no-brainer for any photographer new to business. Incredible book, I do mean that. It's well written, it's easy to digest and easy to read ... It goes into the basic details you need to run a successful business. The whole book is a very, very worthwhile investment.” - Andrew Hellmich of PhotoBiz Xposed Photography Business podcast (https://photobizx.com)
Book Details:
Publisher: Business Expert Press
Print ISBN: 979-8-89138-020-2 • Ebook ISBN: 979-8-89138-021-9
Paperback: $28.99 • Ebook: $17.99
Pages: 154
Order the Book or Learn More:
· Business Expert Press: www.businessexpertpress.com/books/photography-business-basics-a-professional-photographers-guide-to-financial-success/
· Amazon: www.amazon.com/Photography-Business-Basics-Professional-Photographers/dp/1637428316
· Authors: photography.markmaryanovich.com/photography-business-basics-book
· Instagram: @photographybusinessbasicsbook
· Facebook: /photographybusinessbasicsbook
· YouTube: /@PhotographyBusinessBasicsBook
· BookAuthority: https://bookauthority.org/books/best-business-photography-books?t=25gzye&s=award&book=B0CN561NQC
Natasha Martinez and Mark Maryanovich are available for interviews and features.
Contact:
Natasha Martinez, Representing Mark Maryanovich Photography
natasha@markmaryanovich.com
(310) 774-6073 (cell)
