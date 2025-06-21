Seattle’s Moritis Shin Dentistry, a Trusted Dentist Near Nordstrom, Expands Access to Expert Orthodontic Care with Invisalign®
Moritis & Shin Dentistry in Seattle offers expert Invisalign® care under the leadership of Diamond Plus Provider Dr. Harry Shin. Located in the historic Medical Dental Building near Nordstrom, the practice provides personalized treatment plans and flexible options for confident, healthy smiles.
Seattle, WA, June 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Moritis & Shin Dentistry is proud to announce enhanced accessibility to one of today’s most trusted orthodontic solutions—Invisalign® clear aligners, now available starting as low as $111.50/month. Located in Seattle’s iconic Medical Dental Building, just steps from the city’s retail and transit hub, the practice continues to make exceptional dental care more convenient and affordable for the community.
Dr. Harry Shin, a Diamond Plus Preferred Invisalign Provider, leads the orthodontic program at Moritis & Shin Dentistry. This designation reflects not only his advanced training, but also a proven track record of successful Invisalign® treatments—including everything from simple alignment corrections to complex bite issues. Patients benefit from his deep experience and personalized approach, knowing their care is in expert hands.
“Our goal is to make confident, healthy smiles achievable for as many people as possible,” said Dr. Shin. “We understand that cost can be a barrier, so we’ve structured our Invisalign® pricing to be as accessible and transparent as possible—without compromising on quality.”
During an initial consultation, patients receive a customized treatment plan and a clear breakdown of costs, timelines, and payment options. With aligners that are removable, discreet, and designed for comfort, Invisalign® continues to be a leading choice for busy professionals, teens, and adults looking for a braces-free smile transformation.
Whether you’re visiting from work, shopping nearby, or simply searching for a reliable dentist near Nordstrom, Moritis & Shin Dentistry is ideally located and equipped to meet your orthodontic needs.
To schedule your Invisalign® consultation or learn more about flexible monthly plans, visit https://www.moritisdentistry.com/our-services/invisalign/
About Moritis & Shin Dentistry
Moritis & Shin Dentistry, led by Dr. Julia Moritis and Dr. Harry Shin, delivers compassionate, high-quality dental care in downtown Seattle. Located in the historic Medical Dental Building, the practice offers comprehensive services including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, and advanced orthodontics like Invisalign®. The team is committed to patient education, comfort, and long-term oral health.
Contact
Harry Shin
206-682-7900
https://www.moritisdentistry.com
https://www.google.com/maps?cid=622921142602560725
