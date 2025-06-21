Seattle’s Moritis Shin Dentistry, a Trusted Dentist Near Nordstrom, Expands Access to Expert Orthodontic Care with Invisalign®

Moritis & Shin Dentistry in Seattle offers expert Invisalign® care under the leadership of Diamond Plus Provider Dr. Harry Shin. Located in the historic Medical Dental Building near Nordstrom, the practice provides personalized treatment plans and flexible options for confident, healthy smiles.