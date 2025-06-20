New RNA Category: Self-Amplifiying RNAs (saRNAs) Are Now Available for a Longer Expression Period
Marseille, France, June 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- OZ Biosciences SAS, specialized in the development of innovative transfection technologies is delighted to announce the development of a new RNA category: saRNA (Self-amplifiying RNA).
Self-amplifying RNAs (saRNAs) also called “Replicons” are the next generation of RNA vaccines. Their advantage over conventional mRNA vaccine platforms relies on the viral replication machinery, which amplifies the mRNA of the encoded gene of interest within target cells. In recent years, saRNA vaccines have been clinically tested with the hope of reducing the vaccination dose compared to the conventional mRNA approach. Replicons induce potent humoral and cellular responses with few adverse effects upon a minimal, single-dose immunization. Delivery of replicons is achieved with virus-like replicon particles (VRPs), or in nonviral vehicles such as liposomes or lipid nanoparticles (LNPs).
OZB saRNA have been constructed based on replicons of positive-sense ((+)-RNA) viruses (Venezuelan equine encephalitis Virus (VEEV)), where the coding sequence of the viral structural proteins is replaced with that of a gene of interest (GOI), while retaining the coding sequences of non-structural proteins (NsPs), including the viral RNA-dependent RNA polymerase.
Please note that OZB saRNAs encodes also for Puromycin Resistance Cassette, which does not alter the expression of the GOI but can be used for cell selection.
saRNAs have been designed to produce high expression level of protein with enhanced length of duration. OZB mRNAs are produced by in vitro transcription. mRNAs are stabilized at the 5’ end by modified nucleotides capping (Cap1) and contain a poly(A) tail at the 3’ end. Sequences have been optimized to yield improved stability and performance.
5 catalog saRNAs:
- LUC saRNA: https://ozbiosciences.com/self-amplifying-rna/388-sarna-luc.html
- GFP saRNA: https://ozbiosciences.com/self-amplifying-rna/387-sarna-gfp.html
- OVA saRNA: https://ozbiosciences.com/self-amplifying-rna/396-sarna-ova.html
- HA(FL)-H1N1 saRNA: https://ozbiosciences.com/self-amplifying-rna/397-sarna-hafl-h1n1.html
- Spike SARS CoV-2 saRNA: https://ozbiosciences.com/self-amplifying-rna/398-sarna-spike-sars-cov-2.html
Get your own saRNA: Custom saRNA synthesis service is also available!
With over 20 years of nucleic acid delivery expertise, OZ Biosciences is confident in providing you with the best-in-class service for the production of high quality saRNAs.
They are able to synthesise custom saRNAs at microgram to multigram scales, from a few hundred up to several thousand bases, with a wide variety of modifications including 5’ terminal modifications with cap, internal modifications such as 5-methyl-Cytidine (other modified nucleotides on request) and 3’ modifications such as poly-A tail. Fluorescent labeling with Cy5, Cy3 and other options are also available.
Contact them to get a quote or visit our website to see saRNA results.
Contact
OZ Biosciences
+33(0)486948516
https://ozbiosciences.com/
+33(0)486948516
https://ozbiosciences.com/
